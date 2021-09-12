Fans celebrate BTS RM's birthday by going all-out from billboard ads, charities to tree plantations

BTS leader RM's birthday is almost like a worldwide celebration. Known lovingly as Joon or Joonie, the nature-loving leader is loved by millions of ARMYs around the world and they show it in their own unique ways.

From ads on LED screens in malls, donating books to charity, or holding a tree plantation project, ARMYs celebrated RM's 27th birthday, all over the world by organizing multiple events in his name.

ARMYs celebrate BTS RM's birthday in a grand way

September 12 marks BTS' leader Kim Namjoon's birthday. Also known as RM, he made an impactful speech at BTS' UN participation back in 2018. With an IQ of 148 and a love for sea creatures, Namjoon is a talented producer, rapper, songwriter, dancer and singer.

His intelligence shines through in his lyricism, whether it's "I call you ille-girl" (Dimples), "I got YOUniverse" (Heartbeat), "Us is a plural of U" (134340), or the iconic "사랑, 사람" (Trivia: Love).

BTS ARMYs also created multiple hashtags for RM such as #WeGotJoonieverse, #OurHealingPebbleRM, #WeLiveSoWeLoveNamu and more, sharing their emotions of how Namjoon helped them love themselves.

As Namjoon has always believed in spreading love, ARMYs want to do the same on his behalf. Even though some of the other projects go on throughout the year, his birthday remains more special.

This year, a Georgian ARMY fanbase organized two events, a tree plantation and donating books to the ones in need. An Indonesian fanbase donated 100 books to a public library, calling it #NamjoonCorner.

Pakistani ARMYs organized a birthday ad on an LED screen at Lucky One Mall, Karachi, the biggest mall in Pakistan. Another ARMY created a fundraiser for the NGO Coral Reef Alliance, and many more.

A birthday project for namjoon from Indonesian Armys where they donated more than 100 books for public library spot in Jakarta. This birthday project for namjoon is really amazing 😭#NamjoonCorner pic.twitter.com/apNlRbwicN — zira 🍇 joon day 🌱 (@jeonsflirty) September 11, 2021

For Namjoon's birthday 🇬🇪Georgian ARMY fanbase Purple Zone organised two charity projects (planting trees & giving away books to the ones in need) and a photo competition sponsored by the shop Kpop Area.

You can check our Facebook post for more details:https://t.co/p5H2W9qaKw pic.twitter.com/FchmPnscae — Purple Zone⁷ (@PurpleZone7) September 11, 2021

SOUTH ASIA'S BIGGEST MALL AND NAMJOON' BIGGEST BIRTHDAY PROJECT IN PAKISTAN WE ROCKED #RMonPakistaniLEDpic.twitter.com/N5IGk5P4gN — namu day ! 🍀 (@sopebiiitch) September 11, 2021

GUYS! I created a big charity fundraiser for Namjoon's birthday! Donate to ARMY For The Ocean by clicking the link!! https://t.co/WqdcOuVkFE — aavya⁷ 💜 joon day !! (@budjoon) July 26, 2019

PROJECT FOR NAMJOON FROM RU ARMY 🌱💚

We adopted wild reindeer and sent money to plant 50 trees in Russia on behalf of Namjoon! Money will be used to improving the natural situation and protecting wild animals.#HAPPYBIRTHDAYNAMJOON #WeLiveSoWeLoveNamu #namjoonbirthdayproject pic.twitter.com/w5kgs4J5KG — Seven Peach! 🌿🌱 (@sevenpeach0613) September 12, 2021

Hashtags filled with art dedicated to BTS' RM

Probably the cutest project is #ArmyMuseumforRM. Fans know how Namjoon loves visiting museums and admiring artwork. This project aims at showing him fans' paintings, drawings, or any form of art, quite literally creating a museum for Namjoon when he clicks on the hashtag.

The hashtag now has multiple artworks of fans showering their love and wishes to the cute BTS leader, RM!

All i did was to just paint you over my white canvas, as i come to my senses i realise it's already a beautiful drawing 🌿 @BTS_twt

#ArmyMuseumforRM #HappyNamjoonDay pic.twitter.com/sAmfbLuwXJ — Sarang⁷🌿 (@jiminieesbutter) September 12, 2021

Painting from a few months ago from one of my bike rides - it was at this moment I wanted to pause and admire the world 🌳🚲#NJHBD_BICYCLE #ArmyMuseumforRM pic.twitter.com/fKPcNFGPzE — LittleSea (@LittleSeaSketch) September 11, 2021

In his UN speech, Namjoon talked about self-reflection and the same emotions resonated with many, making them respect and love the humble leader even more. He had said:

"Maybe I made a mistake yesterday, but yesterday’s me is still me. I am who I am today, with all my faults. Tomorrow I might be a tiny bit wiser, and that’s me, too. These faults and mistakes are what I am, making up the brightest stars in the constellation of my life. I have come to love myself for who I was, who I am, and who I hope to become."

Also Read

With the special bond that BTS and ARMY share, they surely will become stronger and better day by day.

Edited by R. Elahi