Fans hilariously Google 'how to become an alien' after Coldplay X BTS My Universe mv sees Hobi romance one

Coldplay X BTS collaboration My Universe's music video was released on September 30. The move left fans amazed at the talent of both bands. Members of the Army especially loved how BTS members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook were portrayed in the video.

Hobi, aka J-Hope's character in the video, garnered special attention as he seemed to romance an alien in the video.

What is the theme of My Universe MV by Coldplay X BTS?

The theme of the music video by Coldplay X BTS is that of a rebellion. It is about a time in the future where music is forbidden in many spheres of the universe. However, three bands hailing from three different planets defied the ban. They were united through a holoband by DJ Lafrique on her alien radio ship.

The three bands are Coldplay, BTS and Supernova7. Even as they continued to defy the rule, they were hunted by the "silencers". The video sees members of BTS appear as a hologram, and joins Chris Martin and the other members of Coldplay.

Then the members of Coldplay appear on BTS' planet as they host each other and their music. The video came at a time when concerts were put on hold due to the pandemic. So in a way, the song's theme reflects all of this.

Fans react to Coldplay X BTS music video of My Universe

In addition to this, the portrayal of aliens from other planets, as they danced and sang in the Coldplay X BTS song, gained major traction among fans. There were different alien figures and two of them are seen interacting with Jungkook and Hobi aka J-Hope.

J-Hope seems to have a romantic rapport with the alien and this has resulted in fans hilariously turning to Google for help. They want to know how to become an alien to get a chance to meet and interact with J-Hope.

Some hilarious responses also included fans wondering if they now have to be aliens to seek Jungkook and J-Hope's hand in marriage. Memes and appreciation for the song poured in equally, and social media sites were flooded with hashtags and mentions of Coldplay X BTS' My Universe music video. Many also found out the identity of the alien dancing with Hobi and said that it was Angel Moon.

BTS will next be seen in an online concert on October 24. The event will be streamed exclusively on the fan interaction app Weverse. Following this, the band will also be a part of their first in-person concert to be held in two years. The concerts will be held on four dates in North America and details regarding the same were announced recently.

