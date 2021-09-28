BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – LA offline concert: Dates, tickets, Army membership sales and more

BigHit Entertainment, the label that manages BTS, the biggest K-Pop band, made an exciting announcement on September 28 KST. Management revealed they will hold their first in-person concert in two years in Los Angeles, California.

BTS' label released a statement with all the details. The group revealed the dates and ticketing information among others; the label also expressed that it would take the utmost care in organizing a safe concert for fans and their artists -- RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

BigHit Entertainment has said,

Holding an in-person concert in the midst of COVID-19 is not easy, but after looking for opportunities to do so, we are able to hold the concert in the United States after taking the national and regional health regulations and circumstances into consideration.

The statement further added,

It is our deepest regret that we are unable to hold more concerts in more areas. We will do our best to put on additional concerts for not only Korean fans, but also fans from all around the world who have been patiently waiting for a long time.

BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – LA offline concert dates

BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – LA offline concert will be held over four days. BigHit Entertainment has announced that the finalized dates are November 27, November 28, December 1, and December 2, 2021.

Tickets for BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – LA offline concert

Tickets for BTS' offline event will be sold on Ticketmaster. However, members of ARMY will get a chance to pre-book tickets according to an announcement on fan interaction site Weverse.

BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – LA offline concert venue

The concert will be held at SoFi Stadium, one of the newer stadiums in Los Angeles. It was opened in September 2020 and the capacity of the stadium is 70,000 attendees. It was revealed that the stadium's capacity can expand up to 100,240 in case of special events.

The stadium is also scheduled to host the 2028 Summer Olympics' opening ceremony. Currently, SoFi Stadium is host to NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

The offline concert will be held after the online concert, which was announced earlier. The online concert will be held on October 24 and can be streamed exclusively on Weverse at 6.30 pm KST.

