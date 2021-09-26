'#RespectJIMIN': ARMYs demand justice for the BTS member after he's left in the dark

Fans of BTS brought the whole storm to social media after they noticed Jimin lacking a literal spotlight in a new performance of BTS' Butter.

The performance, aired on Global Citizen Live, brought out a lot of anger with many organizing hashtag campaigns on Twitter.

ARMYs are now trending phrases and hashtags in order to receive a response from the K-pop group's label, Big Hit Music, and their parent company HYBE Corporation.

ARMY direct anger towards perpetrators of alleged mistreatment towards BTS' Jimin

Recently, BTS performed at the Global Citizen Live. One of their performances included their collaborative song with Coldplay, titled My Universe. The collaboration brought forth a lot of interaction between the two, including a special gift that they shared with one another.

During the Global Citizen concert, BTS performed Permission to Dance as well as Butter. All was going well until the pre-recorded performance for Butter aired, as fans spotted something unsettling.

no one is asking for jm to be the centre or wtv bs. we're asking to ATLEAST make him VISIBLE. is this a joke or wht? him being a part of OT7 upon tht main dancer, himself isn't evn visible during the peak point of the song, the dance break?? no one is asking for jm to be the centre or wtv bs. we're asking to ATLEAST make him VISIBLE. is this a joke or wht? him being a part of OT7 upon tht main dancer, himself isn't evn visible during the peak point of the song, the dance break??



During the dance break for the all-English track, Jimin's position on stage was not sufficiently lit. Many complained that they were unable to spot him, much to their annoyance. This was especially disheartening for ARMYs as this happened during a pivotal moment in the song.

However, that's not all. Supposedly, the Busan-origin idol being left in the dark was not a one-time occurrence. Many brought up how he received the same treatment (or lack thereof) during other performances of Butter.

The supposed error on the management's side did not go unnoticed, with fans trending hashtags aiming to receive a response and an apology from BTS' label.

i really love u park jimin from the bottom of my heart..

His heart is bigger than him. Please don't let anyone hurt him anymore. 😔



Coldplay singing #MyUniverse while Jimin pointing his fingers at the members indicating as his 'Universe'. 🥺😔.His heart is bigger than him. Please don't let anyone hurt him anymore. 😔



We want a light like this, We need to see jimin's face and his performance.

I love him so much please respect him he put alot of effect..

#RespectJIMIN https://t.co/Xjcix6AAm2

So far, Big Hit Music and HYBE Corporation have not made any comment on the issue. ARMYs continue to trend the hashtag in hopes of hearing a response or seeing a change in the lighting pattern for the next Butter performance.

Earlier this year, fans of Jimin were seen celebrating after an auction involving the K-pop star's unwashed clothing was called off. Myart auction attempted to sell a used Hanbok that the dancer wore, intact with his "body odor" as stated by their representative. More on that issue here.

