BTS' Jin gifted one of Chris Martin's guitars by the Coldplay singer himself

After BTS Jin's latest tweet on the K-pop band's official Twitter account, ARMY can't contain their excitement.
With the Coldplay and BTS collaboration finally out, the two acts no longer have to hide their interactions. Chris Martin, feeling incredibly thankful, gifted one of his personal belongings to Jin, an act that melted the hearts of fans worldwide.
BTS also had a special gift for Coldplay. Seeing the kindness and positive energy sifting between the K-pop group and the British rock band is special for many, who are glad to see them collaborate.
Coldplay's Chris Martin gifts BTS Jin guitar from his collection
In a surprising but much-appreciated move by Chris Martin, BTS Jin revealed that the Coldplay member gifted him one of his favorite guitars and even signed it with a special dedication to "Worldwide handsome Jin".
ARMY fans know that "worldwide handsome" is a nickname of the K-pop singer that is popular within the fandom.
While the act itself was very generous of Chris Martin, fans grew even softer for the singer after they noticed that he had been using the guitar for a long time.
A look back at Coldplay x BTS
It all started when, on February 24, MTV released a video of BTS performing a cover of Coldplay's Fix You. After it went live, ARMY (fans of BTS) fawned over the performance.
They weren't ready for what was next, though, as the official Coldplay Twitter account posted a link to the cover, citing it as "beautiful".
Fans of both Coldplay and BTS were excited at the interaction and wished for a collaboration to happen. Little did they know that one would be in the works very soon.
In fact, eagle-eyed followers began speculating that something was coming out after spotting hints in a VLive stream Jin held earlier this year, amongst other things.
Coming back to the present, the Brit group wasn't the only ones feeling thankful, however. Earlier in September, it was revealed that BTS had gifted Coldplay band members a version of a modern Hanbok, a traditional Korean clothing item.
Many fans are excited at the prospect of what Jin could do with the guitar. He has been learning and playing the acoustic guitar for quite some time, and they would love to see him perform with it.
Also Read
Coldplay and BTS collaborated for a song called My Universe, featuring Chris Martin singing alongside the rest of the latter's members. After the success of My Universe, fans hope to see more collaborations between the two in the near future.