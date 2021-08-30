Top 5 most famous female Japanese K-pop idols

Japanese K-pop idols have been on the rise since the third generation in the K-pop industry. The industry is increasingly seeing a Japanese line, catering to both the Korean and Japanese markets.

The industry is opening up to idols outside of South Korea, such as the United States, China, Japan and more. After Korea, Japan has been an incredible market for K-pop artists for decades. TVXQ, BIGBANG, KARA and BoA found incredible commercial success in Japan long before BTS.

Here's a look at the top Japanese female K-pop artists.

Top 5 Japanese female K-pop idols

Miyawaki Sakura (IZ*ONE)

The Japanese K-pop idol in the spotlight currently is IZ*ONE's Miyawaki Sakura. Reports suggest she has been recruited by HYBE for their upcoming girl group debuting in collaboration with Source Music. Sakura is also a member of HKT48, a first-generation J-pop group extremely popular in Japan. She even ranked No. 2 on Mnet's Produce 48 and proved to be a powerhouse to be reckoned with.

Momo (TWICE)

There can't be a famous Japanese female K-pop idols' list without TWICE's incredible Japanese members. Many fans believe TWICE's success to be the catapult of Japanese K-pop idols getting recognition in the industry. Momo Hirai, aka Momo, was scouted by JYP Entertainment after watching a dance video. She now has the honor of being the main dancer of one of the top K-pop girl groups.

Sana (TWICE)

Sana Minatozaki, famously known as Sana, is a 23-year-old sub-vocalist and visual of TWICE. The agency scouted her at a shopping mall and asked her to audition for JYP in 2011. She passed both the audition and the survival show, Sixteen, produced to select the group's members publicly.

Mina (TWICE)

The last Japanese member from TWICE is Mina Sharon Myoi, known by her stage name, Mina. Mina auditioned for JYP in 2013 and even appeared in GOT7, Miss A and other solo K-pop artists' music videos. She's a main dancer, a sub-vocalist and as per fans, also a visual.

May (Cherry Bullet)

Hirokawa Mao, famously known as May, is the youngest member of girl group Cherry Bullet. She is currently appearing on the reality survival show Girls Planet 999, to fight her way to debut in the upcoming girl group. She can even play the piano!

