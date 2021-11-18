Why did former 'Married at First Sight' couple Gil and Myrla break up? 

Season 13 of Married at First Sight has ended, but the revolving drama has clearly not. The November 17 reunion special showcased some of the season's participants, sharing their life updates.

Out of the five couples on Married at First Sight, Myrla and Gil managed to become fan favorites for the season. Despite the roller coaster journey, they chose to stay married in the finale. Gil even moved into Myrla's house.

What really happened between 'Married at First Sight' couple Gil and Myrla?

Unfortunately, fourteen days after Decision Day, Mryla decided she didn't want to continue her relationship with Gil anymore. Gil revealed:

“Unfortunately, since Decision Day, we have not been together.”

Myrla explained her decision by expressing:

“It was a variety of things. I think for me, it was just acknowledging that we are just so different. The things that I had said were just non-negotiables for me were really important to me. For me, financial stability is really important.”

However, Gil doesn't believe the explanation as he makes $100 more every two weeks than she does.

Myrla also said that she never felt any attraction or chemistry between the two. The Married at First Sight star admitted to being unhappy and that she couldn't force herself to feel a certain way. She added:

"He's an amazing person, he's handsome, everything. But we are just not for each other."

What hurt Gil is the fact that Myrla misled and blindsided him from the very beginning. He assumed their relationship was about clear communication, but it wasn't.

As for Myrla, she doesn't regret her decision. She shared:

"I did what I felt was best for him. I did not think it was healthy for you to be around me. I told you that. He didn't look happy…I could tell. He deserves all the happiness in the world, and I want him to be happy."

A rocky road from the start

From the beginning, several fans of Lifetime's Married at First Sight felt Myrla and Gil were a mismatch. The inability to compromise from both ends made it quite difficult to accept their relationship.

On the day of their wedding, Myrla was displeased to learn that Gil is bald and has a dog. She didn't look happy when she walked down the aisle and chose not to kiss Gil.

The couple had multiple disagreements on the show, including their opposing political views, financial goals, and living preferences. Mryla's constant negativity and moodiness was the cherry on the stale cake.

Edited by Shaheen Banu