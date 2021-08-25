Are Myrla and Gil still together? Married at First Sight star reportedly selling her wedding dress

Married at First Sight never ceases to surprise. In its 13th season, the reality series follows five couples who go through a series of experiments, which serve as ways to test their relationships. By the end of it, they must decide if they want to continue being married or part ways.

This season, of the lot, Myrla and Gil don't seem to be a good match. They have gotten off to a wonky start. Even though they are not poles apart, their inability to compromise might end them. However, it's too soon to predict because the Married at First Sight couple is still spending their honeymoon together.

Is Married at First Sight couple Myrla and Gil still together?

While there is no way to confirm if Myrla and Gil have parted ways, a wedding dress advertisement hints at trouble in paradise. According to Heavy, the wedding dress she wore on Married at First Sight is listed at $6,490, which is a 29% discount from the retail price of $9,100.

Although, this doesn't necessarily mean that their marriage is over. However, it does raise eyebrows.

Are Myrla and Gil not a good match?

Too strong a question to ask at this point. But there have been way too many disagreements, which is usually rare among newly-weds.

On Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, the couple got into a fight over political views at the dinner table. While other couples looked on, Myrla said she would have a problem if Gil's views were different than hers.

In the preview clip shared by The Sun, he said:

"For me it wouldn’t be an issue because that doesn’t matter in a relationship. How I feel about a person, I’m not going to let that bother me. Politics shouldn’t divide a house. That’s one of those things where you and I find a common ground and you go from there."

This is just scratching the surface. On the day of their wedding, Myrla was displeased to learn that Gil is bald and has a dog. Even though they had a civil conversation about having different choices and preferences in life, one could see that they were not ready to make adjustments.

Married at First Sight airs every Wednesday on Lifetime at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

