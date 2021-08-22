Aurora Teagarden Mysteries Honeymoon, Honeymurder cast: Meet Candace Cameron Bure and others from Hallmark mystery film

Hallmark's Aurora Teagarden Mysteries Honeymoon, Honeymurder is a gripping tale that follows librarian-turned-crime buff Aurora Teagarden on another adventure. Played by Candace Cameron Bure, the character has evolved through the years. In the sixteen mystery-thriller films made so far, the main protagonist has matured from a novice to a pro.

In Aurora Teagarden Mysteries Honeymoon Honeymurder, Bure's a married woman on her honeymoon with husband Nick Miller (Niall Matter), hoping to spend some quality time. But fate had other plans.

Candace Cameron Bure as Aurora Teagarden in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries Honeymoon, Honeymurder

For Bure, it must have been a walk in the park. Having played a role for nearly six years surely has its perks.

She began her journey as a fiesty and determined crime investigator in 2015 with Aurora Teagarden Mystery: A Bone to Pick. During this time, she juggled between playing Aurora and D.J. Tanner Fuller in Fuller House. The actress is also known for her Christmas TV movies, of which some are: A Shoe Addict's Christmas, Switched for Christmas, and Journey Back to Christmas.

Niall Matter as Nick Miller

Before joining Bure on the epic crime-solving escapades of Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, Matter tried to make it big with TV roles. The actor is known for his portrayals of Zane Donovan in Eureka, Evan Cross in Primeval: New World, Tag Cummins in Arctic Air, and Peter Cutler in Remedy.

Hallmark's Aurora Teagarden Mysteries Honeymoon, Honeymurder also stars Marilu Henner as Aida Teagarden and Miranda Frigon as Det. Lynn Liggett-Smith.

Scheduled for release on August 22, Sunday, at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), Aurora Teagarden Mysteries Honeymoon, Honeymurder is directed by Martin Wood. Bure, Michael Prupas, Charlaine Harris, Jamie Goehring, Joel S. Rice, Shawn Williamson, and Jim Head serve as executive producers.

Readers without access to cable TV may opt for live TV streaming services such as Philo, Sling TV, Vidgo, and Fubo TV. For those not living in the United States, using a VPN will provide access.

