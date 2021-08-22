A Little Daytime Drama cast: Meet Jen Lilley, Ryan Paevey and others from the Hallmark romance

A Little Daytime Drama is Hallmark's gift to romance lovers. It is a healthy blend of love and drama that brings together two ex-lovers who must find a way to work together.

The official synopsis reads:

"Maggie (Jen Lilley) is the head writer on a daytime soap drama whose declining ratings leave it in danger of being canceled. Alice (Linda Dano), the creator and producer of the show, wants to retire and hopes to pass the baton to Maggie. Wanting to boost ratings and save the show, Alice plans to bring back fan-favorite actor Darin (Ryan Paevey) who also happens to be Maggie’s exboyfriend."

An interesting premise for sure, but will it match up to the slate of romances the network has been dropping lately? Only time will tell. For now, here's the lowdown on the cast.

Jen Lilley as Maggie Coleman in A Little Daytime Drama

Lilley is no stranger to Hallmark movies. Harvest Love was one of her previous films that saw her play a doctor, which explains why working on A Little Daytime Drama felt like home.

Elaborating on the film, Lilley told TV Insider:

"They had a great relationship and they just had a miscommunication … [but] they maintained a friendship. But it’s obviously a little awkward that Maggie was given the task of getting Darin to come back to the show when she knew he didn’t want to come back. She wanted to respect that."

Apart from featuring in TV movies, Lilley is widely known for her portrayal of Theresa Donovan in Days of Our Lives. Some of her other notable performances have been in General Hospital and Youthful Daze.

Ryan Paevey as Darin Mitchell

Before pairing up in A Little Daytime Drama, Paevey worked with Lilley on Harvest Love. It was familiar territory for him as well. Here's hoping the off-screen camaraderie translates to the screen.

He told the site:

"We finally got to play in soap land together."

Paevey is best known for his performance in General Hospital, where he played Nathan West. He has also scored a handful of TV movie titles in the last few years, of which some are: Don't Go Breaking My Heart, A Timeless Christmas, and Matching Hearts.

A Little Daytime Drama also stars Michele Scarabelli, Linda Dano, Serge Houde and Brittany Mitchell in key roles.

A Little Daytime Drama premieres on Hallmark on August 21, Saturday at 9 PM Central Time (CT). Those who don't have access to cable TV, can subscribe to live TV streaming services such as Philo, Vidgo, and Fubo TV. For more information, check local listings.

A Little Daytime Drama is directed by Heather Hawthorn Doyle and co-written by Sandra Berg and Judith Berg. Serving as executive producers are Kim Arnott and Ivan Hayden.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul