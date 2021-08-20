Do You Trust Your Boyfriend cast: Meet Lawson Greyson, Kendall Cato and others from the Lifetime thriller

Do You Trust Your Boyfriend is the best bet for those looking to binge-watch escapist content. Ever since the Summer of Secrets programming event ended, Lifetime has been dropping thrillers every week.

Originally titled Killer Profile, the film follows a high school senior and revolves around how her life changes when she realizes her batchmate is not who she pretends to be.

The official synopsis reads:

"A high school senior becomes determined to uncover her new classmate's true identity as strange events take place at their school."

Lawson Greyson as Nicole from Do You Trust Your Boyfriend

Greyson plays Nicole, a timid girl who's still adjusting to school in Do You Trust Your Boyfriend. In the clip shared by the network, a friend Heather jokes about Nicole's relationship with "the hottest guy in school," Liam. What starts off as banter, however, soon evolves into a subtle warning. Will Nicole get the hint and course correct? Only time will tell.

Do You Trust Your Boyfriend is Greyson's fourth film after Man with A Van (2020), Unfinished (2019) and Stuck (2019).

Kendall Cato as Heather

Like Greyson, Cato, too, is fairly new to the movie biz. She is known for Neuroblast (2019) and Voiceless (2019). In Do You Trust Your Boyfriend, she will be seen playing Heather. From what can be said so far, Cato's Heather appears to be a positive character, who is integral to Nicole's growth and narrative.

Derek Rivera as Liam

Derek Rivera as Santiago Reyes in All American: Homecoming (Image via IMDb)

As mentioned previously, Rivera plays Liam - "the hottest guy in school." At this point, it's unclear as to how exactly he adds to the plot. Is he the bad guy or is Cato's Heather a sketchy character who secretly pines for him? Hopefully, readers will get some answers when Do You Trust Your Boyfriend premieres.

Rivera has scored a few gigs, 13 Reasons Why (2017), Guitar Man (2018) and All American (2018) are some of the noteworthy ones.

Do You Trust Your Boyfriend will premiere on Lifetime on August 20, Friday at 8:00 pm Central Time (CT). If readers don't have access to cable TV, subscribing to live TV streaming services is an option. Fubo TV and Sling TV usually have impressive offers one can avail. For those not living in the United States, using a VPN will help.

