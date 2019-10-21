10 must-see photos of WWE Superstars in High School

The Miz and Little Miss Bliss!

High school is a very important part of any person's life. We all have been through or, for the younger readers, are going through that fun and learning phase of life.

What we sometimes forget is that all our favorite WWE Superstars whom we watch on our screens every week have also been through this phase before becoming professional wrestlers. All these babyfaces and heels that we see today were once innocent students in high school. Interestingly, most of them had started showing their brilliance in the field of sports from that young age itself.

In this article, we will take a look at ten of these Superstars and their must-see photos from high school. The comments section is all yours to tell us any of your favorite high school memories and your favorite picture out of the ones on this list. So, let's begin!

#10 Charlotte Flair

The Queen with The Nature Boy

The Queen Charlotte Flair is one of the most athletic female Superstars the company has ever seen. The 10-time Women's Champion is a born athlete as evident in the picture above. She used to play volleyball and was also the captain of her high school team.

One can see Charlotte at Providence High School with her father, The Nature Boy Ric Flair, who appears to be beaming with pride. Charlotte has recently been drafted to Monday Night RAW alongside her arch-nemesis Becky Lynch; one can expect her to rule the red brand in the coming days.

#9 The Miz

Now that's awesome!

One of the best heels of the current generation, The Miz has been a pivotal part of WWE programming in the last few years or so. The former WWE Champion and 8-time Intercontinental Champion has had a decorated career in the company so far and looks set to get inducted into the Hall of Fame after retirement.

In the picture above, a young Miz (Real name: Michael Gregory Mizanin) can be seen in his graduation robe, all smiles. During his school days, he was the captain of the basketball and cross country team. Who knew this giggling boy from Normandy High School would one day mesmerize the WWE Universe with his sheer talent and awesomeness.

