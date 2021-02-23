10 rare photos you need to see of WWE Superstars as fans 

Being a WWE Superstar is no small feat. Being the largest wrestling promotion in the world, WWE is considered to be the epitome of pro-wrestling in many ways. Thousands of wrestlers aim to one day enter a WWE ring and make a name for themselves.

What we forget sometimes is, like many of us, these Superstars of today were also once a fan. They also used to attend these shows and stand in lines just to get that one picture with their favorite WWE Superstar. Little did they knew, one day they'll be standing in their place greeting fans.

In this article, let's take a look at 10 rare photos of WWE Superstars as fans that you need to see. Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below.

#10 Peyton Royce

A young Peyton Royce with Jeff Hardy!

One half of the IIconics, Peyton Royce (Real Name: Cassie McIntosh) has been a wrestling fan since her childhood. Hailing from the island continent of Australia, Royce started her pro-wrestling career in 2009 on the independent circuit before signing with WWE's NXT in 2015.

After spending three years on the yellow brand, Peyton moved up to the main roster to SmackDown in 2018 along with her Tag Team Partner, Billie Kay, as the IIconics. The two won the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35 in a fatal four-way match.

In the picture above, we can see a young Peyton Royce having a fan-moment with WWE Superstars Jeff Hardy and Mickie James.

Advertisement

#9 Kevin Owens

How times change!

Recently debuting a new character, compared by many to be similar to Stone Cold's one, Kevin Owens (Real Name: Kevin Steen) looks to be on the right track to make it big in the company. Being considered as one of the most talented and versatile Superstars, KO has had quite a career even before making it to WWE.

Since signing with the company in 2014, Owens has won the NXT, Universal, United States and the Intercontinental Championships. His debut is considered to be one of the best debuts of an NXT Superstar on the main roster where he ended up challenging and defeating John Cena clean on his very first match.

With the motto of 'Fight Owens Fight', the Quebecer has stood toe to toe with most of his contemporaries and still managed to hold his own in the squared circle.

In the picture above, a young Kevin Owens can be seen clicking a picture with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Just look - how times change!