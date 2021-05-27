What is Vera Wang’s net worth? Inside the fortune of designer who created Ariana Grande’s beautiful wedding dress

Ariana Grande undeniably made for a gorgeous bride as she stunned in a wedding gown designed by Vera Wang. After tying the knot with Dalton Gomez at a private wedding a few days ago, Ariana Grande surprised her fans yet again by releasing pictures from her nuptials.

What caught fans' attention the most was her beautiful custom Vera Wang Haute wedding dress that’s left many in awe. The singer married the luxury realtor at their California home.

Ariana Grande wore a custom-made backless silk gown designed by Vera Wang that came with a heart-shaped neckline and a band at the back. She wore her hair in her signature pony and a veil that came with a bow.

Designer Vera Wang took to Instagram to congratulate the new couple, while admiring the singer for stealing the show as the bride.

Who is Vera Wang?

Vera Wang is an American fashion designer and former Vogue editor who has created wedding gowns for some of the biggest personalities in the world, including Mariah Carey, Ivanka Trump, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham among others.

Vera Wang is also known for creating costumes for figure skaters such as Nathan, Chen, Michelle Kwan, Evan Lysacek and Nancy Kerrigan. Several celebrities have worn her eveningwear, including Michelle Obama, Sofia Vergara and Viola Davis.

In 2018, she was named America’s 34th Richest Self-Made Woman by Forbes, with her revenues reportedly rising to $630 million in the same year.

What is Vera Wang’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vera Wang is allegedly worth $650 million dollars. She is said to have bridal boutiques across the globe, including New York, London, Tokyo and Sydney.

White Vera Wang, her bridal clothing line, was first launched in 2011, with collections ranging from $600 to $1400. She expanded in 2012 by opening Vera Wang Bride in Sydney and launching her Asian flagship store, Vera Wang Bridal Korea.

Vera Wang’s gowns have featured in a number of television shows and movies, including Sex and the City, Bride Wars and Gossip Girl.

She was married to investor and real estate developer Arthur P. Becker and the duo share two daughters, who were both adopted. The couple separated in 2021.

