Are Johnny and Bao still together? Married at First Sight star reveals he was not ready to get married 

Married at First Sight star Johnny has shockingly revealed that he was not ready to marry Bao. The 13th season of the show is currently tracing the journey of the newlyweds as they progress further into their relationship.

In the latest episode of the show, Johnny was seen discussing his marriage with fellow male contestants. The 35-year-old could be seen expressing ambivalent views over his wedding to Bao:

“I thought I was ready when I agreed to get married. But maybe I wasn’t ready. It’s hard to say.”

Meanwhile, Bao could also be seen expressing her doubts over Johnny’s decision to get married:

“I feel like he has some commitment issues. It’s very disappointing for me to hear. I have been wondering if he was ready for marriage.”

As the first Asian-American couple on Married at First Sight, fans have been rooting for Johnny and Bao since the start. Unfortunately, it is likely that the couple is heading towards a disappointing end.

Who are Johnny and Bao from Married at First Sight?

Johnny and Bao are one of the five couples from the 13th season of the Lifetime show Married at First Sight. Johnny is a 35-year-old IT project manager who hails from Houston, Texas. He was raised by his single mother alongside his sister.

As per Lifetime, Johnny is specific about finding a partner as he has witnessed his parents’ divorce at a young age. He previously expressed his desire to marry just once in his life and has been looking out for a perfect partner.

Johnny decided to take part in the show after spending seven years looking for the perfect match on dating apps. Meanwhile, Bao is a 35-year-old research administrative director born to refugee parents from Vietnam and raised in Texas.

She grew up with the decision of never getting married but had a change of heart in her 30s. She came to the show with the hope of finding love in a suitable match. She previously mentioned that she was looking for a Caucasian or Asian man.

Married at First Sight fans react to Johnny and Bao’s relationship

Married at First Sight is a reality show that sees relationship experts bringing together two strangers who meet for the first time on their wedding day. However, in the latest season of the show Johnny and Bao realized they have known each other in the past as they walked down the aisle.

Bao previously explained that the couple met for the first time in college, though they studied at different universities:

“Johnny was University of Texas Vietnamese Student Association President. I was the University of Houston’s Vietnamese Student Association President. And we did events together.”

It was also revealed that they even had each other’s number and Johnny reportedly ghosted Bao during their college days. The co-incidence made Married at First Sight fans even more hopeful for the couple.

Unfortunately, their bitter experience in the past made them doubt their current relationship. Although Bao reportedly fought the uncertainties, Johnny’s high expectations from the marriage started taking a toll on the relationship.

In a recent appearance on Married at First Sight: Unfiltered Johnny stunned fans by revealing that his relationship with Bao felt more platonic than romantic in nature:

“We need to realize that we’re married. The kisses feel very platonic. This is really weird to say, but it kind of felt like kissing my sister.”

However, at the time he was still hopeful about the marriage:

“I think, that’s what the experts are here for and building intimacy, spending more time together, romantic moments, I think all that can go a long way.”

More recently, Johnny confessed that he was not ready to get married to Bao. The confession took the internet by storm and several fans took to Twitter to share their reaction to Johnny and Bao’s relationship:

I retract my sentiments about Johnny and Bao. They are making my head hurt 🥴🙄 #MAFS #marriedatfirstsight — Carnesha Milton (@CMilton_Teaches) September 9, 2021

Johnny and Bao are going to talk themselves into a divorce.



This is what happens when you AREN’T married at first sight. They knew each other in college. They have a past.😐 #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/M2SfaDotVq — Ramona Collins (@monaspoeticwax) September 9, 2021

Johnny and Bao looks like you are both self sabotaging #MarriedAtFirstSight — Tundun (@Tundun7611) September 9, 2021

I cannot have repeated serious conversations with 0 levity. I need Johnny and Bao to get help navigating conflicts. #MAFS — GiGi Lauryn (@auntie_gi_gi) September 9, 2021

I feel like Johnny and Bao could be a really good match if he would just relax. They were so cute in the beginning but Johhny is annoying me now #MAFS #marriedatfirstsightHouston — Minyvonne Burke (@minyvonneb) September 9, 2021

Oh Bao is so into this and I hope Johnny gets his shit together#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS — Ny♒ (@Aquarius_Ave) September 9, 2021

Johnny and Bao seem like they could be good together. Johnny needs to lower his expectations and stop nitpicking every thing about her he doesn’t like. If Bao treated him the way he’s treating her, everyone would call her a bitch. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/aX1sq4yEOi — plum101 (@plum1018) September 9, 2021

It's not about Bao not washing. Johnny wasn't into her from the beginning. He wasn't ready. He wants a fantasy. And now he's having a breakdown because he knows his family is going to be pissed that he is going to ruin a good marriage #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight — Lori (@Lori86184822) September 9, 2021

I really didn’t expect things with Johnny and Bao to be going this way #MAFS — Dr. CLG 💐 (@_brittanyyy__) September 9, 2021

The “EXPERTS” need to intervene with Johnny and Bao. He is tethering between nervous laughing and crying.#MAFS#MarriedAtFirstSight — Love Effortlessly (@estJanuary23) September 9, 2021

Johnny and Bao are quite sad to watch #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS — Shan 🖤 (@brewsy_love) September 9, 2021

What is Johnny talking about?! On the honeymoon he decided to tell Bao that he was falling for her and super excited about the journey and now she’s not his type? He’s playing games which is unfortunate because it seems like Bao is being pretty honest. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight — Dezshanae (@dezshanaeg) September 9, 2021

Bao has her ways but she doesn’t deserve Johnny and his crap right now. #MAFS — Maranda Whittington (@mwhittingtontv) September 9, 2021

I hope Johnny breaks it off with Bao soon and saves everyone the time and headache. He’s clearly not into her. #MarriedAtFirstSight — Sandy Cheeks (@cheekysandyyy) September 9, 2021

As a plethora of reactions continue to pour in online, the fate of Bao and Johnny’s marriage on Decision Day remains to be seen. Although no Married at First Sight couple is allowed to reveal their current relationship status until the finale, speculation is rife that Bao and Johnny have likely parted ways after the show.

