Who are Coi Leray's parents? Rapper's family beef explored as she trends online over 2021 XXL Freshman Cypher verse

Coi Leray has recently grabbed headlines after her appearance on the XXL Freshman Cypher with Morray, DDG, and Lakeyah. Fans responded negatively to her performance and she is now trending on Twitter, with most comments being critical of her verse over the beat produced by Nick Mira.

The public is slamming the popular rapper and calling her freestyle for the cypher “trash” along with other insults. A few said that she somehow managed to be worse than Lil Mosey, who appeared a few years ago. Others made fun of her twerking towards the end of the video.

Despite the rapper's best attempts, it appears that her recent performance missed the mark, which led to her receiving an overwhelming amount of toxicity online. Here are a few reactions on Twitter:

Bro coileray couldn’t rhyme anymore in her freestyle n started twerking😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XuQacvrOx3 — BASEMENT BOYZ ON YT 🥸 (@BasementBoyzTV) July 13, 2021

I can’t believe Coi Leray thought she was better than Rico Nasty 😂 pic.twitter.com/s0ji2AzN4T — nay 👑 (@ittybittynayxo) July 13, 2021

Sad that Lakeyah was one of the best in the cypher but everyone talking about Coi Leray horrible XXL freestyle pic.twitter.com/u2Pfo1dGjQ — Candy Grl 🍭 (@sweeticygal) July 13, 2021

That Coi Leray XXL freestyle … pic.twitter.com/Ayq4ieOnl3 — Candy Grl 🍭 (@sweeticygal) July 13, 2021

are we gunna talk about coi leray xxl freestyle cause what the fuck was that. if i was lakeyah i’d be looking at her like: pic.twitter.com/jTXXAcTEmc — kween of all things petty (@kween_petty_t) July 13, 2021

XXL camera man looking at the lil twerk coi leray did pic.twitter.com/GTW8xBgPZA — Chrishandsome (@Hazel_Eyed_Boy3) July 13, 2021

XXL realizing the mistake they made after seeing Coi Leray’s freestyle pic.twitter.com/V1Uz55rq7u — jaiden (@jaxander9) July 13, 2021

Coi Leray’s brain trying to figure out how to freestyle pic.twitter.com/ZSDYURRKNI — Voice of the Villians (@Chizhasdajuice) July 13, 2021

just listened to coi leray xxl freestyle that shit ass pic.twitter.com/588zqcMQA4 — Cash+ (@cvshmeree) July 13, 2021

Coi leray right up there with worst xxl verse ever 😂😂😂😂 — THE VOICE (@gloryboypeter) July 13, 2021

Coi Leray’s parents

Coi Leray is one of the most critically acclaimed rappers of 2020. She became popular with her debut single G.A.N. in December 2017 and it was followed by another single, Pac Girl.

Born on May 11, 1997, in the United States, Coi was raised by her father, Benzino. Her mother’s name is unknown. Coi’s father is the man behind the hip-hop magazine, The Source, and appeared in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in 2012.

Benzino has put out a lot of music, including a mix-tape named Benzino Presents: Die Another Day: Flawless Victory. It was a diss project targeted at rapper Eminem.

While appearing on the No Jumper podcast, Coi Leray cited her father as one of her major inspirations and claimed that she loved his music. But everything took a turn for the worse when Coi called Benzino an unsupportive father in the remix of No More Parties.

Coi’s lyrics about her father led to a string of insults exchanged between the two of them. Benzino posted on Instagram, accusing Coi of lying about him in her song and tarnishing his name.

Coi Leray then retaliated with an Instagram Stories rant where she accused her father of being lame. She later accused Benzino of not appreciating her music through an Instagram Live rant.

Coi mentioned in a tweet that she spoke to Benzino and said that she needed him. But he replied saying that she should have been a boy. Benzino once accused Coi’s mother of increasing the problems between him and his daughter. As Benzino mentioned in an Instagram Live,

“Coi had everything she wanted… Her mother poisoned that. A lot of mothers do that to guys. That’s a regular thing in the hood. The mothers get mad ‘cause you ain’t with ‘em no more, then they start poisoning the kids’ minds. I met Coi’s mother in the projects… I took care of her two sons that wasn’t mine. She tell you that, too? Get out of here. Y’all are stupid.”

Benzino’s post hinted at the end of his feud with Coi Leray. Both father and daughter deleted everything they had posted about each other. In a series of Twitter posts, Coi asked for forgiveness, saying that she went too far since she was angry.

In another tweet, Coi Leray regretted answering Benzino but called it a learning experience. She feels that she failed by responding.

