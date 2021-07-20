What is Jessa Duggar’s age? All about mother of four as she welcomes a baby with husband Ben Seewald

Jessa Duggar announced on July 19th that she and her husband Ben Seewald became parents to a fourth child. It is unknown if it is a baby boy or girl. The American television personality shared a photo of herself holding the baby in a hospital bed, with the caption saying:

“Baby Seewald #4 has arrived!”

Fans, along with Jessa Duggar’s older sister Jill, commented and sent their best wishes. The couple announced in February that they were expecting a fourth child following Jessa’s pregnancy loss in 2020:

“After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we’re overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way.”

What is Jessa Duggar’s age?

Born on November 4th, 1992, Duggar is 28 years old. She is well-known for being a part of the cast of two reality shows on TLC, “19 Kids and Counting” and “Counting On.”

Jessa hails from Tontitown, Arkansas, and is the fifth child and third daughter among Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 children. She can play piano, violin, and harp.

Jessa Duggar co-wrote a book titled “Growing up Duggar” with her three sisters. It was published in 2014 and explains growing up in Duggar’s home, social relationships, and religious beliefs.

Jessa Duggar started her public life as a member of the family shown in the documentary “14 Children and Pregnant Again,” which aired on the Discovery Health Channel. The following documentary, titled “Raising 16 Children,” was produced in 2006 when her sister Joannah was born.

This was followed by another feature, “One the Road with 16 Children.”

19 Kids and Counting started as a regular series in 2008 and were about the Duggar family. The last episode aired in May 2015, and the show was canceled the following month.

It was announced in 2013 that Ben Seewald began courting Jessa Duggar. The couple got engaged after 11 months, followed by their wedding on November 1st, 2014. Their three other children are the 5-year-old Spurgeon Elliot Seewald, Henry Wilberforce Seewald (4), and the 21-month-old Ivy Jane Seewald.

