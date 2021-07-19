Who is Caitlin Parker? All about Bobby Bones' wife as couple's wedding pictures go viral

Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker recently got married at their home in Nashville on July 17. In an interview with People, Bobby Bones said,

“We love home. We picked this place out together – that was one of the first decisions that we made as a couple. And so she thought, ‘What if we got married here?’”

Caitlin Parker said it was a great gesture for Bobby Bones to get a home for both of them and had some of her touches. She added that they have to start fresh and if they are getting married in Nashville, they get married at their house.

Also read: Who is Joel Osteen? All about the American pastor whose $4.4 million PPP loan and lavish lifestyle continues to face backlash online

Bobby Bones was wearing a custom suit with a bow tie and Caitlin was able to find the best piece in The Dress Theory Nashville. Caitlin’s hair was styled by Sarah Klein and makeup was done by Marz Collins. Their wedding pictures instantly went viral and were showered with love and blessings from the public.

Who is Caitlin Parker?

Born on 4 February 1992, Caitlin Parker turned 29 in February 2021. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Caitlin attended Fort Gibson High School. After graduating secondary school, she shifted to California to follow her profession which is unknown till now.

Also read: "He spent way too much money putting the event on": Jake Paul claims Austin McBroom's company has gone bankrupt

Caitlin Parker is 5 feet 7 inches tall and has a bodyweight of 56 kilograms. She has light-colored hair with a light composition. She has around 177k followers on Instagram and doesn’t have an account on Facebook or Twitter.

Bobby Bones arrived in California for his debut in Dancing With The Stars. When he visited the ABC organization, Caitlin Parker’s companion was working as PR and this way, they met each other.

When the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020, the couple decided to collaborate to offer food to the destitute. Everyone appreciated the initiative.

Also read: Where is Britney Spears' brother, Bryan Spears? Exploring their relationship and his role in her conservatorship

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ashish Yadav