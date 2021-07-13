Is Blac Chyna engaged? Marriage rumors surrounding Rob Kardashian's ex debunked

There have been rumors that Blac Chyna might get married. But her mom, Tokyo Toni, recently cleared everything.

The latter hinted in an interview on July 12th that Blac might take her relationship to another level with Lil Twin. Reports about her wedding to Lil Twin went viral because of hairstylist Jay, who reportedly confirmed the news with an Instagram story.

During the Covid-19 pandemic last year, Blac Chyna was involved in a legal battle with Rob Kardashian. She claimed a few months ago that her daughter, Dream, suffered burns when she was with Rob, who has stated that Chyna used to snort cocaine and hit him with a metal pole.

Blac Chyna and Lil Twin hand out bags of essentials to LA homeless https://t.co/cw7JuphTNt — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 2, 2021

However, Blac Chyna won the lawsuit in December and was given access to the unaired footage of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

Blac Chyna wedding rumors

Rumors of Blac Chyna's wedding went viral after stylist Jay uploaded a story to Instagram. The story reads:

"Happy to say that @blacchyna has now confirmed, booked, and sent a deposit to me as the one who's going to be doing her hair for her upcoming wedding."

It was later removed, but it instantly went viral before being deleted, and the public started discussing it.

Also read: What is Lindsey Shaw's net worth? Exploring Nickelodeon star's fortune as she quits social media following severe TikTok backlash

Blac Chyna and Lil Twin are currently dating, and the former even uploaded his photo on Instagram back in December 2020 with the caption "mines." The two have not yet reacted to the rumors, and much speculation is happening on social media.

Toni was also surprised after she heard the news. In an interview with The Sun, she stated that she has come across the information for the first time. Toni added that she has met Twin and considers him a perfect fit for her daughter.

Also read: "Just got left and dumped": Tana Mongeau reveals she is single again after sudden break-up with new boyfriend, Chris Miles

Toni has mentioned that she is not against it if her daughter is preparing for the wedding. Considering that, the future may have something good in store for Blac Chyna after the bad times she had to go through following her legal battle with Rob Kardashian.

Also read: "Not watching Shark Week anymore": Discovery faces backlash for featuring David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad on "Sharkbait" special

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now..

Edited by Ravi Iyer