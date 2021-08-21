Are Rachel and Doug still together? Inside Love After Lockup couple's tumultuous relationship 

There's nothing subtle about Love After Lockup. Right from the word go, viewers are prepared for extreme theatrics.

In the reality series, incarcerated individuals seek love either in prison or outside of it. What happens next is anybody's guess.

The official synopsis for Love After Lockup reads:

"Once the bars are gone, will their love survive after lockup on the rocky road to the altar? Will the inmates ditch their mate as they face shocking "firsts," fights and family drama. Is it true love or just a con?."

Love After Lockup Season 3 saw six couples engage in bitter arguments and occasionally, violent fights.

While it may seem like a lot to take at first, it gets interesting once viewers get a handle on the dynamics that play out in relationships, especially the kind Rachel and Doug share.

Is Love After Lockup couple Rachel and Doug still together?

From what has been shown so far, it wouldn't be silly to believe that the two pulled through. Unfortunately, once the cameras stopped rolling, their story took a different turn.

A barrage of mess went down and accusations hit them from every direction as they tried to keep it together.

According to a Screenrant report, Doug was recently arrested on felony drugs and weapons charges.

The incident was preceded by an even more shocking one, in which Rachel reposted an image thinking it was a meme but it had Doug embracing another woman.

How did that happen? Readers will have to wait until the curtains fall on Love After Lockup Season 3.

Did Rachel and Doug break up?

A lot is up in the air and the contradictions are endless. On one hand, Rachel hints that the relationship has reached its end, while on the other she still has her wedding day photo up on Instagram.

Rachel posted:

"Who’s ready to watch the greatest love story continue? This was one of the happiest days ever. Doug wrote his own vows to me, read them aloud ... pastor looked at me and said do you have anything to say?"

She further elaborated:

"After my 10 minutes was up that was it. A hug, a kiss and GTFO. I came back later that day for a visit and we played UNO for the first time as husband and wife."

Love After Lockup Season 3 finale airs on WE tv on Friday at 9 PM Central Time (CT). For more information, check your local listings.

Edited by R. Elahi