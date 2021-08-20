Sweet Girl star Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet's love story: How a chance meeting led to an exchange of vows 

In Sweet Girl, Jason Momoa is an everyday Joe, albeit with a twist. His wife's death crushes him to no end and gives him a reason to go after the Pharma system. Readers can expect oodles of drama, coupled with high-octane action sequences.

Jason Momoa might be seething with anger in the action-thriller, but off-screen he's quite the opposite. For the longest time, Jason Momoa kept his relationship with wife Lisa Bonet a secret. Today, the couple share a loving bond and two kids.

How did Jason Momoa meet wife Lisa Bonet?

Jason Momoa and Bonet met at a jazz club in Los Angeles. On The Late Late Show, the Sweet Girl star likened his meeting with Bonet to fireworks going off. It was only an obvious reaction given how smitten he had been with her since he was a kid. He recalled the time he told his mother: "I want that one," and jokingly added that he had promised to stalk and get Bonet.

Jason Momoa said:

"I literally turned around, I was with my best friend, and I see her, and I’m just like. She goes, you know, ‘I’m Lisa.’ I was like, I turned around to my friend and was like, [screaming]."

Jason Momoa on how he and Lisa Bonet worked it out

Despite sharing a 12-year age difference, they managed to keep their relationship alive for nearly two decades. The couple started dating in 2005 and got married 12 years later. They share two kids, son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa and daughter Lola Iolani Momoa.

In an interview with Men's Health, he said:

"Generally speaking, I’m always wrong, so I just apologise. They’re queens, man. Take care of your queen, and she’ll take care of her king. Just do everything you can for her."

He further elaborated on how he'd be in a "whole worse place" if it weren't for Bonet and their kids.

He added:

“They keep me in the sky but they also keep me grounded.”

Jason Momoa will next be seen in Dune, Slumberland, The Last Manhunt, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

