Who is Khloe Kardashian married to? Twitter erupts after Tristan Thompson shades Lamar Odom’s “near-death” experience

Khloe Kardashian seems stuck in the middle of a beef between her exes Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson. The former's comment on her latest Instagram post apparently did not sit well with Tristan. He ended up taking a dig at the ex-basketball player by mocking his "near-death" experience.

The online drama comes days after Khloe Kardashian officially called it quits with Tristan Thompson amid new cheating scandals.

Tristan Thompson saw that comment Lamar Odom left 😩👀 pic.twitter.com/QmcreuE0SY — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) July 10, 2021

Khloe and Tristan have always made news for their on and off relationship. The Boston Celtics player has been allegedly involved in several infidelity scandals during their relationship.

Following Tristan Thompson’s infamous cheating controversy with Jordyn Woods, his relationship with Khloe Kardashian suffered a major setback. However, the reality TV star eventually admitted to forgiving Tristan. She gave the relationship another chance, especially for their daughter True.

Unfortunately, Tristan found himself in the middle of another scandal after allegedly getting caught cheating on Khloe once again at a recent party in Los Angeles. The latest controversy was the final nail in the coffin, prompting the Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK) star to part ways with him.

Before beginning the highly publicized whirlwind romance with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian was married to Lamar Odom. The model met the basketball player at a party in 2009. They decided to tie the knot after a month of dating and married on September 27th, 2009.

Khloe also adopted her now-former husband’s surname in the same year. However, she filed for divorce in 2013 and appealed to remove her last name legally. Although the couple officially agreed to legal separation, the divorce was on hold due to Lamar’s hospitalization.

The divorce was officially confirmed in December 2016. Khloe met Tristan and reportedly started dating him the same year.

Also read: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship timeline explored, as the couple split again amid fresh cheating allegations

Lamar Odom x Tristan Thompson beef over Khloe Kardashian’s recent IG post explained

Khloe Kardashian recently took to Instagram to share a snap from an outdoor shower while soaking in the sun. The post apparently garnered attention from both her exes Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom, leading to an online brawl between the two.

Tristan reportedly came across Lamar’s comment that addressed Khloe as a “hottie.” The former then ended up throwing shade at his fellow pro athlete for his statement, saying:

“God brought you back the first time. Play if you want different results.”

Tristan’s pointed statement refers to Lamar’s drug overdose case that gave him a near-death experience. In October 2015, the former LA Lakers player was hospitalized after being found in a brothel in Nevada, Las Vegas.

Lamar Odom suffered from a coma and critical organ failure as a result of the overdose. He also ended up on life support and was admitted to Los Angeles hospital for nearly three months.

The incident also led to Khloe Kardashian withdrawing the divorce petition for a brief while to undertake medical decisions for the then 36-year-old.

During an appearance on Kevin Hart’s “Cold as Balls,” Lamar Odom opened up about the fatal effects of the overdose:

“My heart stopped twice. I had twelve seizures and six strokes. My lungs collapsed, and my kidneys ruptured. I was on life support. Everyone I’d ever loved was looking at me through bleary eyes.”

Despite the odds, the 41-year-old had a miraculous recovery. Odom also admitted that he had to bid goodbye to his basketball career earlier than usual due to addiction issues.

Also read: KUWTK Reunion: 5 most explosive reveals from Part 1

Twitter reacts to Tristan Thompson’s shade on Khloe Kardashian’s former husband

The Bolson Celtics player failed to keep his calm after seeing a comment from Khloe Kardashian’s former husband in her post. The online community has always been critical of Tristan and Khloe’s romance due to the consistent cheating scandals.

The basketball player has been called out several times by Kardashian fans for his alleged controversies. Tristan Thompson’s recent dig at Lamar Odom also left Twitter abuzz, with people taking to social media to mock him for his reaction to the latter’s comment:

Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe kardashian 30 times and he’s hurt lamar Odom left a comment on her Instagram pic pic.twitter.com/V81qdl9n4v — jw (@iam_johnw2) July 10, 2021

TRISTAN WANTS TO BE THE ONLY NIGGA THAT CHEATS ON HER IM CRYIN LOL pic.twitter.com/tm5tIXBNl9 — PEGEE (@VH1PNUT___) July 10, 2021

Tristan Thompson thinks its a good idea to threaten a nigga who won an olympic medal on CRACK????? Ok pic.twitter.com/ixrLIICavf — The Casual Sex Captain (@jiggyjayy2) July 10, 2021

Lamar came back from the dead. you think he not beating Tristan ass? pic.twitter.com/tSNO19R7OS — brianavision (@imnotbri_) July 10, 2021

Tristan Thompson sounds like this when he talks…is Lamar supposed to be scared? 🌚 pic.twitter.com/by8Saku9tW — Megan (@itsmeheauxxx) July 10, 2021

Tristan Thompson having fun running the streets and cheating on Khloe Kardashian until he sees Lamar Odom post a comment about one of her Instagram pics pic.twitter.com/olmFFAo6yI — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) July 10, 2021

khloe watching tristan threatening lamar in her ig comments after he cheated on her pic.twitter.com/B6G4hT7OV7 — ً (@balkalis) July 10, 2021

Tristan Thompson got some nerve to be getting defensive about Khloe Kardashian when bruh has cheated on her with females from every area code 💀 https://t.co/3wEPikvMaN — . (@IovelsX) July 10, 2021

Real footage of Tristan threatening Lamar under Khloe Kardashian’s latest edited pic. pic.twitter.com/IgksfI348U — MountainsMama (@MamaMountains) July 10, 2021

Lamar Odam only put a comment under Khloe picture is it that serious that Tristan Thompson had to threaten his life??? It’s actually disgusting for him to speak about Lamar almost losing his life because of his drug addiction. Totally unacceptable 😏😏😏😏 pic.twitter.com/ZJsxQTY9Jw — BRANDY (@Bran_Lynn) July 10, 2021

As reactions continue to pour in on Twitter, it remains to be seen if Khloe Kardashian will address the online feud between her exes. Meanwhile, Lamar Odom is yet to respond to Tristan Thompson’s shade at his comment.

Also read: Tristan Thompson seemingly responds to Tana Mongeau’s allegations that he was one of the “first attendees” at her birthday party

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news by taking this 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer