KUWTK Reunion: 5 most explosive reveals from Part 1

The much-awaited KUWTK Reunion aired the first part on June 17th, 2021. The reunion episode was hosted by Andy Cohen and featured the entire Kardashian-Jenner family.

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” is undoubtedly one of the most popular reality shows of all time. The famous Kardashian-Jenner family bid goodbye to fans on June 10th, 2021, when the show ended after 14-years.

The KUWTK reunion episode saw the cast gathering to go down memory lane, looking back at their 20-season journey. The reunion also saw the Kardashians and Jenners reflect on some of their biggest moments from the last 14 years.

Here are the top reveals from KUWTK Reunion Part 1

5) Kim Kardashian opens up about split with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian talks about marriage and split with Kanye West (image via YouTube)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have called it quits after nearly seven years of marriage. The now-former couple filed for divorce in February this year. Kim K opened up about the separation during the KUWTK Reunion.

The 40-year-old model shared that the couple decided to part ways mutually because of growing differences. Kim also mentioned that she tried to save the marriage with everything she had before breaking things off.

"It was not one specific thing that happened on either part I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn't give it my all or not really try."

Kim and Kanye share four children together and have agreed to continue co-parenting their kids. She also said that Kanye will always be her family.

“We have an amazing co-parenting relationship and I respect him so much. That was my friend first, first and foremost and that is never going away. I will forever be Kayne's biggest fan. He is the father of my kids. He will always be my family."

4) Kris Jenner regrets airing Kim and Kourtney’s fight

Kris Jenner regrets airing the infamous Kim-Kourtney fight from season 18 (image via YouTube)

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have often made headlines for their intense fights on the show. In the KUWTK reunion, their mother Kris Jenner shared that she regretted airing the terrible fights between the two sisters.

She shed light on the infamous physical and verbal fight between Kim and Kourtney from season 18. The show even paused filming for a week due to the fight and Kourtney decided to step away from KUWTK.

3) Kylie Jenner on her lip kit and Travis Scott’s absence on the show

Kylie opens up about her personal life on KUWTK Reunion (image via YouTube)

In addition to being a model and TV star, Kylie Jenner is also a successful entrepreneur. The 23-year-old launched the popular “Kylie Cosmetics” brand in 2014.

While talking about her self-made billion dollar venture at the reunion, Kylie also shared the reason behind her lip fillers. Kylie mentioned that it was her insecurity about the small size of her lips that led her to try her hands at makeup.

"I had an insecurity and then I got an obsession with make-up because I would over-line my lips and I would feel really confident about it. I obviously don't think about it now."

Kylie also addressed Travis Scott’s absence from KUWTK. Kylie, who shares daughter Stormi with Travis, mentioned that the latter did not want to be filmed at times and hence Kylie never pressured him to make his appearance.

Kylie even shared that the pregnancy with Stormy was kept under wraps because she was figuring out a lot herself and needed to go through the phase in private.

2) Kris Jenner picks her most manageable child

Kris Jenner shares about the most manageable child (image via YouTube)

Kris Jenner, the maternal head who took over the Kardashian-Jenner household, revealed which of her children is the easiest to manage during the KUWTK reunion.

Kris finally shared that while she considers Kendall Jenner to be the most manageable child, Kourtney makes things slightly more difficult than required.

1) Kourtney shares why the show came to an end

Kourtney reveals why she wanted the show to end (image via YouTube)

Andy Cohen wrapped up the first part of the KUWTK reunion by asking the real reason behind the show’s sudden ending. Kim shared that Kourtney wanted the show to end the most.

Kourtney was quick to address the question and also shared why she highly favored the decision to end the show.

"I just felt like it wasn't productive. The time it was taking to film and the turnaround and then six months later the episode would air and it all just felt like a slightly toxic environment at times like we weren't enjoying it."

The Kardashian-Jenner family announced their decision to not renew KUWTK for the 21st season in September last year.

Even after its nostalgic farewell, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” continues to be the most iconic reality show.

The second part of the KUWTK Reunion is all set to air on June 20th, 2021 with an expected appearance from Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick.

