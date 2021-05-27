5 best moments from Friends reunion that'll take you back in time

"Friends: The Reunion" premiered on May 27th on HBO Max. Fans were quite emotional after watching the trailer but watching the show has got fans sobbing. With some funny, memorable, and serious moments, the cast and crew created an unforgettable reunion.

Friends fans are now unsure when the world will see the six together again.

Here are 5 best moments from the Friends reunion:

#5 - Matt LeBlanc, aka Joey, identifies his hand twin

Matt LeBlanc and Thomas Lennon (Image via YouTube)

During the trivia game, Matt LeBlanc, aka Joey, was asked to pick from an array of hands, his famous hand twin.

In season 5 episode 24 of Friends titled "The One in Vegas part 2," the gang heads to Las Vegas to visit Joey on the set of his "new film," which turned out to be him working as a costumed gladiator at Caesar's Palace.

Joey manages to start gambling and playing games, only to run into a card dealer who he claims has the same hands as him. Fans laughed hysterically as Joey followed him around.

Thomas Lennon, who plays "Identical Hand Twin," made a brief guest appearance at the reunion after Matt LeBlanc miraculously chose him out of a group of men behind a curtain.

#4 - The girls win the rapid-fire question game

Lisa, Courteney, and Jennifer win trivia (Image via YouTube)

Re-enacting their iconic scene from season 4 episode 19 titled, "The One With All The Haste," the cast of Friends asked each other iconic questions.

One of the most famous scenes they recreated was from the original show in which Ross asks, "What is Chandler's job?" prompting Rachel to shout, "TRANSPONSTER!". Fans found this bit absolutely hilarious as it brought back memories of season 4.

#3 - Jack and Judy Geller return

Jack and Judy Geller (Image via YouTube)

Towards the halfway stage of the Friends reunion, the cast was asked a question by a lucky member of the audience. The crowd later gasped and cheered as the light was shown on Elliott Gould and Christina Pickles, who played Jack and Judy Geller, the parents of Ross and Monica Geller.

The two shared their experience working with the cast, even mentioning how at one point they felt they acted as parents to them. They said:

"We really felt like their parents."

Fans found it to be a very heartwarming and sentimental moment.

#2 - Cast recites famous Friends scenes once more

The cast recites famous scenes (Image via YouTube)

From Ross and Rachel's first kiss to Phoebe's infamous "MY EYES! MY EYES!" scene, the cast sat down to do a table read for everybody's favorite Friends scenes.

Fans found this iconic as the show transitioned back and forth between the scenes from the show and the recitement of the lines. It gave the audience a perspective of just how much their favorite characters had aged.

It gave the audience chills as they felt like they were a part of the Friends group.

#1 - Fans recall how the show helped them

Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry (Image via YouTube)

Towards the end of the show, the Friends reunion featured people of all ages and from all over the world saying their favorite lines from the show. As many yelled, "PIVOT!" and "MY EYES!" they also recalled how the show helped them through tough times.

Fans found this part very tear-jerking and relatable. People shared their life stories and memories, keeping the show alive within them.

Friends has truly made an incomparable impact on most people around the world.

