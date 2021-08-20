Why did Sweet Girl star Isabela Merced change her name?

Sweet Girl star Isabela Merced is one of Hollywood's most promising stars, and has come a long way from her days as a young TV movie star. The Dora franchise may have helped her grab the spotlight, but she is more than ready to shed her girl-next-door image with Netflix's Sweet Girl.

Merced plays Rachel in the action-thriller, daughter to Ray Cooper (Jason Momoa) who simmers with rage as he vows to bring justice to those responsible for his wife's (Adria Arjona) death.

Why did Sweet Girl star change her name?

Usually, established stars shy away from choices that have the potential to impact their stardom adversely, but Merced's cut from a different cloth. In 2019, she told Refinery29 the real reason why she went from Isabela Moner to Isabela Merced.

The Sweet Girl star explained:

"This is when I begin writing my own story as Isabela Merced. This has been a very difficult year for my brothers, mom, and me. This is how I say goodbye to that and welcome a new chapter with those who are close to me. Isabela Merced represents everything that has and will continue to define me. It represents the values that were passed on from my grandmother."

Merced's grandmother passed away when her mother was 15, and she never really had the chance to interact with her. In her interview with the site, she mentioned how "unafraid" her grandmother was and that she would take on every challenge, an attribute Merced resonated with. This is what prompted her to proceed with the name change.

Isabela Merced's journey so far and how Sweet Girl may impact her career

Merced has been in the business of movies long enough, but her career has taken a different turn in recent years. She landed gigs with TV movies and shows that dealt with a wide range of issues, but Sweet Girl would be her first intense role.

In an interview with Screenrant, she said:

"I think it's great to be able to portray a character that is so psychologically [dark]. It's a challenging role, and I love that. I want to do more of that dark stuff."

Merced seems to be moving towards roles that demand a lot out of her. This is not to throw shade on her previous films, but Sweet Girl appears to be a marked shift.

Sweet Girl premieres on August 20 and is directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza. It also stars Justin Bartha, Amy Brenneman, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Lex Scott Davis and Michael Raymond-James in key roles.

Edited by Siddharth Satish