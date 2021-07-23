Colton Haynes and “Jason Momoa" steal the show in Lil Nas X's "Industry Baby" music video

Lil Nas X's much-awaited "Industry Baby" music video has been released and it is already taking the internet by storm. The rapper has been making headlines since last week for parodying Nike’s lawsuit against his “Satan Shoes” as a part of the promotional campaign.

In a teaser clip, released earlier this week, Lil Nas X revealed that the "Industry Baby" music video will take a humorous dig at the Nike lawsuit. Towards the end of the teaser, it was shown that the 22-year-old was sentenced to “five years in Montero prison.”

The official video documents Lil Nas X’s journey as he breaks out of prison. The rapper is winning hearts as he is seen dancing in the shower, working out, and spending time with his prison inmates.

In addition to Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s impressive delivery, viewers were quick to spot a few prominent cameo appearances in the music video. Fans went into a frenzy after noticing “Teen Wolf” star Colton Haynes and “Aquaman” actor “Jason Momoa" in the video.

Surprisingly, it turned out that the latter was only a Jason Momoa lookalike and not the actual DC actor. However, fans rightly pointed out Colton Haynes, who actually starred in the video.

Fans react to cameo appearances in Lil Nas X's "Industry Baby"

Lil Nas X's "Industry Baby" has already amassed more than three million views within a few hours of its release. The “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” singer has already left viewers impressed with his unique theme, creativity and strong message in the video.

However, the cameo appearances in the music video also stole the show besides the rapper and Jack Harlow. Fans immediately spotted a cameo from “Arrow” star Colton Haynes.

The 33-year-old plays the prison security guard who is immersed in watching Lil Nas X's “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” video and misses when the rapper leaves his cell. In the video, Lil Nas X hits the guard before successfully escaping from prison.

Similarly, hawk-eyed fans also claimed to have noticed an appearance from Jason Momoa in the video. However, unlike Haynes, the “Game of Thrones” alum did not make a cameo appearance in Lil Nas X's MV.

Instead, it was Jason Momoa’s doppelganger playing Lil Nas X's prison inmate in the workout sequence in the video. With his blonde curls and tattooed appearance, the lookalike left many viewers convinced that it was in fact the Hawaiian actor.

Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions regarding the viral cameo appearances on “Industry Baby”:

“Industry Baby” has been directed by Christian Breslauer, while Kanye West and Take A Daytrip have produced the video. The song is a part of Lil Nas X’s upcoming album “Montero.” The rapper is yet to announce an official release date and setlist for the album.

