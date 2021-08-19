Darby Allin opens up on his relationship with Sting in AEW

Darby Allin and Sting have been a formidable tag team since The Icon debuted at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming in December 2020. Since then, Sting has been a mentor to Darby Allin.

Under the WCW legend, Allin has risen to become one of the most popular names in AEW. While speaking to Metro, he dove into his relationship with Sting, speaking about the night he met Sting after his debut and showed the veteran his videos and promos.

Allin went on to say that Sting was the only person he hangs out with and Sting loves being involved in the show:

"The first night he debuted, I went in his locker room and we start talking and stuff like that. I was showing him more videos of the stuff that I do, my promos and stuff like that, and he got to see my creative side out of the ring. He’s the guy I really hang out with backstage. His dressing room, he’s got his own little private dressing room and he says it’s mine. So, it’s just me and him chilling and talking about a bunch of stuff. He’s cool, we’ve got a lot more common than people think – goes beyond the face paint! He likes to be put to work, he wants to be part of the show. He doesn’t wanna just sit there and collect the cheque. He wants to have things to do, so it’s real cool to be a part of that," Darby Allin recalled.

Sting and Darby Allin are unbeaten in AEW

Sting wasn't expected to wrestle again after his injury in 2015. However, he teamed up with Darby Allin to compete at AEW Revolution against Team Taz in a cinematic street fight.

The duo wrestled in a standard match at AEW Double or Nothing against Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky where Sting looked in great shape. Some of the spots in the match really showed how well The Icon can do inside the ring.

On the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Sting made his return to the ring on TNT for the first time in 20 years as he teamed with Darby Allin again to dispatch 2.0 in a Texas Tornado match.

Sting took a double powerbomb through a table in a potentially dangerous spot, but ended up getting back up right after as though nothing happened.

Even at the tender age of 62 Sting continues to amaze audiences with his timelessness and the result of that should be Darby Allin becoming the face of AEW one day.

