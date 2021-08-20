Penthouse season 3, episode 11: Can Ju Dan-tae escape from his prison while Seo-jin struggles with aftereffects of drug?

Penthouse season 3, episode 11, will see if Su-ryeon and Logan's plan of bringing Ju Dan-tae and Seo-jin down is successful. In the previous episode of Penthouse season 3, Dan-tae was framed for the murder committed by Seo-jin.

Ms. Jin had shown him the black box video in which Seo-jin is captured moving the gear stick into reverse and placing a stone on the car's accelerator. Dan-tae was the one who had pushed Yoon-hui towards the edge of the cliff, forcing her to save Eun-byeol.

The job was completed by Seo-jin. However, Logan and Su-ryeon want Dan-tae out of the way before they deal with Seo-jin.

So they carefully devised a plan that would help them succeed. That was how he ended up in a psychiatric ward. Whether it is really Japan or if that is also a set up by Logan and Su-ryeon is something that fans will learn in Penthouse season 3, episode 11.

Dan-tae attacks nurse to escape in Penthouse season 3

When Dan-tae woke up after being drugged, he saw Su-ryeon's daughter Seok-kyung. He believed that she was the one who brought him to the facility to seek revenge.

After all, he had locked her up in an orphanage to torture her mother and revealed the secret behind her birth very insensitively.

So the episode, in a way, will help Seok-kyung get her payback. Dan-tae had done some unspeakable things over the three seasons of Penthouse. Murder, embezzlement, and cheating are just the tip of the iceberg.

The fact that his entire identity was forged or that he married Su-ryeon for revenge showed how his desperation had pushed him to do things that others wouldn't consider.

Would being imprisoned in the psychiatric ward be another obstacle he crossed by escaping it, or is this the end for Dan-tae? Penthouse season 3 will reveal this soon.

In Penthouse season 3, Seo-jin fights the aftereffects of the drugs that her daughter gave her

Eun-byeol, in the previous episode of Penthouse season 3, had given her mother the drug that Ms. Jin had always bought for her. It was a drug that was still in trial period, and its side effects included dementia.

Initially, it seemed as if Eun-byeol had taken the drug herself.

In reality, she had saved them up and instead added a handful to a glass of wine that she had handed to her mother. She also seemed to remember everything that happened the night that she was kidnapped and then saved by Yoon-hui.

However, drugging her mother also doesn't seem to have helped her. In fact, her father questions her and asks her how long she will put herself through all this and ruin herself.

Instead, the one paying the price is Seo-jin. It is also time for her to go down, and it looks like it will be in the hands of Su-ryeon. She will use the same place that Seo-jin had used to keep Logan on the cusp of death.

The thing is, she might really lose her mind this time around due to the drug.

She definitely shows symptoms of hallucinations and dementia in the promo, and the Penthouse season 3 episode will reveal what happens next.

Edited by Ravi Iyer