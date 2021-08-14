Penthouse 3: War in Life, Episode 10: Eun-byeol drugs Seo-jin, wants her mother to forget unhappy memories in a dramatic end 

Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 10 saw Logan (Park Eun-seok) and Su-ryeon (Lee Ji-ah) work together to manipulate and fool Ju Dan-tae (Uhm Ki-joon) and Seo-jin (Kim Seo-yeon).

As a part of the plan, two of them gathered everyone who hated Dan-tae and Seo-jin and this time, they did not involve the cops.

Both Logan and Su-ryeon had tried it once, and they had ended up becoming victims of bombings and kidnapping among other things. Yoon-hui (Eugene) had even lost her life while she was searching for Su-ryeon's twin daughter. Despite being on the verge of death, Yoon-hui managed to leave a recording for Su-ryeon.

She had explained that Seok-kyung was her biological daughter. Yoon-hui had been a good friend of Ma-ri, had been the only love of Yoon-chul's life and Logan was indebted to her too.

Logan, Su-ryeon, and everyone else who helped them bring their enemies down in Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 10

So everyone, including Yoo Dong-pil who was involved in bringing Dan-tae and Seo-jin down in Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 10, were in some way or another in Yoon-hui's debt. First, Dong-pil and Yoon-chul made it seem like Dan-tae and Seo-jin had outed each other's secrets to the public.

At the groundbreaking ceremony of Dan-tae's new project, in Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 10, a video of Seo-jin congratulating him also featured footage of him dressed as an old man from when he blasted Logan's car using a bomb.

At Seo-jin's ceremony, where she was named the next head of the Foundation in Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 10, Yoon-chul delivered a gift for her in the name of Dan-tae. This was a huge picture of Seo-jin's father on which it was written that she had killed her father.

This resulted in the two of them fighting each other. They also competed in gaining access to all kinds of information that would end up harming the other one. Logan and Su-ryeon have both used this as an opportunity in Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 10.

They had Baek Jun-gi and Ms Jin meet Seo-jin and Dan-tae with proof of each of their crimes. Pictures and videos of Dan-tae at both Logan's bombing site and Yoon-hui's death.

Recordings of Seo-jin's conversation with Jun-gi about hiding Logan from his family and the authority and finally, Ms Jin's recording of Dan-tae having directed her to lie about Yoon-hui were all used in Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 10.

The two of them end up using all their funds in an attempt to get their hands on all the proof. Instead, they are fooled until the very end. Seo-jin ended up leaking all the pictures and videos that made Dan-tae a suspect in causing Yoon-hui's death. This time around, Dan-tae is incapable of doing anything.

In episode 10, Dan-tae is finally taken down and he ended up in the same psychiatric ward that he had locked the real Dan-tae in. Even better was the fact that Seok-kyung was able to look at him when he was locked up.

Now, the only one left is Seo-jin. However, Su-ryeon has the perfect plan in place for Seo-jin. The question is whether she will get a chance to put the plan into action.

Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 10, hinted that Eun-Byeol might not have forgotten her mother's crimes

Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 10 ended on a shocking note. Su-ryeon's plan was to wait until the day Seo-jin would be named as the Founder of CheongA Group to out all her crimes. However, Seo-jin's daughter Eun-byeol might have an altogether different plan.

It was revealed in Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 10 that she had not eaten any of the tablets that Ms Jin had given her to make her forget memories of being kidnapped. She had instead saved it, and at the end of the episode 10, she mixed quite a few of them in her mother's wine.

Seo-jin also had the wine prepared by her daughter. Eun-byeol wanted her mother to forget hurtful memories and be happy. This intention of hers in Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 10 indicated that she might not have forgotten that her mother not only stood by and watched her grandfather die but also killed Yoon-hui.

This sudden move by Eun-byeol in Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 10 might put a strain on Su-ryeon's plan but that has to be seen in the next episode.

