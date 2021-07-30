Penthouse 3: War in Life Episode 8 — Release date, stills, and plot of delayed episode

Penthouse 3: War in Life Episode 8 got delayed by a week, and so, the episode that was initially supposed to air on July 23rd was postponed.

Penthouse 3: War in Life Episode 8 holds answers to many questions, including if Seo-jin will really kill Logan after all the trouble that she went through to save him. She was the one to bail her ex-husband Yoon-cheol out before hiring him to care for Logan, who had burn injuries all over his body.

Why was Penthouse 3: War in Life Episode 8 delayed?

Due to the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the episode was reportedly delayed. It was also reported that the rest of the show would follow the schedule as originally planned.

Release date of Penthouse 3: War in Life Episode 8

Penthouse 3: War in Life Episode 8 is slated to release on July 30th after a delay of one week. The promo of this episode, along with the still, was also released.

Plot of Penthouse 3: War in Life Episode 8

Penthouse 3: War in Life Episode 8 will see if Shim Su-ryeon and Ma-ri's alliance helps them bring down Ju Dan-take. There are also secrets that Su-ryeon must find, including the money Yoon-hut had left for her in a book. She also must learn the truth about Baek working with Seon-Jim as well.

However, in the upcoming episode, Su-ryeon's complete attention will be on rescuing Seok-kyung, kidnapped and left in a correction home. She had trusted her father despite her brother Seok-hoon and her mother Su-ryeon's warnings.

So, what she has to face now is the consequence of trusting the wrong person.

In a way, one of the persons responsible for Yoon-hui's death is also Seok-kyung. All of this will play out in the upcoming episode.

Speaking of Seok-hoon, the biological son of Dan-take has found out the truth about how it was his father who had pushed Ro-na's mother to death. He learned it from Su-ryeon, and since then, he broke up with Ro-na. Also, in a strange move, it was he who had saved his father from being tortured by Su-ryeon any further.

Will the next episode see Seok-noon get pushed to his death? After all, there was a scene at the show's beginning where he seemed to get pushed from atop a building and drown to death.

