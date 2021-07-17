Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 8: Will Seo-jin kill Logan despite Yoon-cheol's efforts?

Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 8 will elaborate on Seo-jin's plans for Logan. It was revealed in earlier episodes that the latter was indeed alive, which does defy logic, but with Seo-jin's help, his survival was explained.

She knew of Dan-tae's plan to bomb the car that Logan was traveling in. Seo-jin also knew that Logan had found the fake Mr Baek as well.

She got in touch with him, and it was with his help that Logan was saved in Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 8. Of course, he was in no condition to take care of himself.

How did Yoon-cheol get involved with Logan in Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 8?

Seo-jin ended up hiring Yoon-cheol after taking him out on bail. However, the latter is not aware that the person on the other end of the threatening calls that he received was his ex-wife. She even uses their daughter Eun-byeol to threaten him to do all her dirty work in Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 8.

This included treating Logan and ensuring he remained alive, and keeping an eye on Dan-tae. The reason Yoon-cheol was stuck by Dan-tae's side as if he were the man's slave was Seo-jin.

In all this time, Yoon-cheol realized that the only way to get out of this blackmailer's hold was by bringing Logan back. He injected medicine into Logan in Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 8, resulting in his conscious return.

The first thing Logan did when he woke up was to check on Su-ryeon. Yoon-cheol is also shocked, and despite his best efforts, it seems that Seo-jin may have found out.

Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 8 promo

Following the promo release of next week's episode, Seo-jin is heard saying goodbye to Logan. It is as if he had served the purpose that she had kept him alive for all these days. It was also clear that Su-ryeon was distracted with bringing Dan-tae down, so she didn't think much of Yoon-cheol trying to get in touch with her.

Instead, the promo for Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 8 showed Su-ryeon finding out that her father indeed trapped Seok-kyung. She also seems to have managed to find where Seok-kyung is held as there is a scene in which she is seen breaking things apart to get to her daughter faster.

This is not surprising. In the previous episode of Penthouse 3: War in Life, she found out that Seok-kyung was her biological daughter. So her efforts to find Seok-kyung's actual location would rather be high. However, where is Seok-hoon? Will he still play along with his father?

That is something to find out, come the new episode.

Edited by Ravi Iyer