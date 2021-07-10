Create
Notifications
×

Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 6 - Seo-jin saved Logan with Mr. Baek’s help, but killed Yoon-hui

A still of Seo-jin in Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 6. (Instagram/SBS Drama official)
A still of Seo-jin in Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 6. (Instagram/SBS Drama official)
Paige Greene
ANALYST
comments icon
Feature
Modified 2021-07-10T14:07:13+05:30

Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 6 proves that fan theories were right. Seo-jin and fake Mr. Baek worked together. In fact, Mr. Baek began to work with Seo-jin because she promised to keep him funded for the rest of his life.

Seo-jin killed Yoon-hui by pushing her off the cliff. However, she saved Logan. That is who Yoon-cheol was forced to treat. Also, the person who controlled Yoon-cheol now is Seo-jin. She took him out on bail and placed him near Joo Dan-tae to learn about his every move.

Ma-ri and Su-ryeon join hands in Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 6 to find out the truth about Yoon-hui's death

Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 6 also introduced a new partnership. Dong-pil's wife Ma-ri used the only card she had. The three women who used to give Ma-ri tips on financials owed her a favor, and she called it in to find out thetruth about who killed Yoon-hui.

Her husband Dong-pil confessed the truth to her in Penthouse 3: War in life episode 6. He told her all about Dan-tae's trap and how he was the one who left Yoon-hui's body to be found in the river.

He also told Ma-ri that she and Jenny should stay away from Ro-na. Jenny was hurt when her father wanted her to abandon Ro-na. Yoon-hui's daughter was the one who had saved her when she was close to jumping off of the top of a building.

Instead of going along with her husband in Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 6, Ma-ri decided to ask Su-ryeon for help. With the help of the favor that she was owed, she found CCTV footage in which Dan-tae was spotted in Gimpo at the time of Yoon-hui's murder.

Ma-ri asked Su-ryeon if she wanted to send the evidence to the police.

Su-ryeon had tried to abide by the law once, but that resulted in the loss of two people she loved most - Logan and Yoon-hui. So this time, she decided to become the devil that will beat the devil.

That was also the reason she got the same tattoo as Na Ae-kyo. The person that she met at the host bar would also have something to do with bringing Dan-tae down.

Why did Seo-jin save Logan Penthouse 3: War in life episode 6?

Seo-jin knew of Dan-tae's plan to kill Logan, revealed Penthouse 3: War in life episode 6.

Mr. Baek revealed in Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 6 that Seo-jin had been aware of the attack Logan would face when he entered Seoul. She even gave Mr. Baek a set of bones that would be identified as that of Logan after the bomb went off.

Instead of stopping the attack from taking place, she let it happen. Su-ryeon doesn't know this yet. It became clear that by saving Logan, Seo-jin got her hands on something huge.

She does want to save Logan, but she doesn't necessarily need him to come back strong. As she said to Yoon-cheol, she just needed him to continue to breathe.

She gave Yoon-cheol orders with a voice manipulator in Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 6 so that he wouldn't recognize her. She also fixed a camera in her home to spy on Mr. Baek and Dan-tae. She has also tapped Joo Dan-tae's phone.

There is a lot that Seo-jin knew about Dan-tae's plan. So why she wouldn't reveal it, especially when she claimed that she hated him, is unclear.

Edited by Ashish Yadav
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी