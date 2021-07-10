Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 6 - Seo-jin saved Logan with Mr. Baek’s help, but killed Yoon-hui

Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 6 proves that fan theories were right. Seo-jin and fake Mr. Baek worked together. In fact, Mr. Baek began to work with Seo-jin because she promised to keep him funded for the rest of his life.

Seo-jin killed Yoon-hui by pushing her off the cliff. However, she saved Logan. That is who Yoon-cheol was forced to treat. Also, the person who controlled Yoon-cheol now is Seo-jin. She took him out on bail and placed him near Joo Dan-tae to learn about his every move.

Ma-ri and Su-ryeon join hands in Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 6 to find out the truth about Yoon-hui's death

Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 6 also introduced a new partnership. Dong-pil's wife Ma-ri used the only card she had. The three women who used to give Ma-ri tips on financials owed her a favor, and she called it in to find out thetruth about who killed Yoon-hui.

Her husband Dong-pil confessed the truth to her in Penthouse 3: War in life episode 6. He told her all about Dan-tae's trap and how he was the one who left Yoon-hui's body to be found in the river.

He also told Ma-ri that she and Jenny should stay away from Ro-na. Jenny was hurt when her father wanted her to abandon Ro-na. Yoon-hui's daughter was the one who had saved her when she was close to jumping off of the top of a building.

Instead of going along with her husband in Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 6, Ma-ri decided to ask Su-ryeon for help. With the help of the favor that she was owed, she found CCTV footage in which Dan-tae was spotted in Gimpo at the time of Yoon-hui's murder.

Ma-ri asked Su-ryeon if she wanted to send the evidence to the police.

Su-ryeon had tried to abide by the law once, but that resulted in the loss of two people she loved most - Logan and Yoon-hui. So this time, she decided to become the devil that will beat the devil.

That was also the reason she got the same tattoo as Na Ae-kyo. The person that she met at the host bar would also have something to do with bringing Dan-tae down.

Why did Seo-jin save Logan Penthouse 3: War in life episode 6?

Seo-jin knew of Dan-tae's plan to kill Logan, revealed Penthouse 3: War in life episode 6.

Mr. Baek revealed in Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 6 that Seo-jin had been aware of the attack Logan would face when he entered Seoul. She even gave Mr. Baek a set of bones that would be identified as that of Logan after the bomb went off.

Instead of stopping the attack from taking place, she let it happen. Su-ryeon doesn't know this yet. It became clear that by saving Logan, Seo-jin got her hands on something huge.

She does want to save Logan, but she doesn't necessarily need him to come back strong. As she said to Yoon-cheol, she just needed him to continue to breathe.

She gave Yoon-cheol orders with a voice manipulator in Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 6 so that he wouldn't recognize her. She also fixed a camera in her home to spy on Mr. Baek and Dan-tae. She has also tapped Joo Dan-tae's phone.

There is a lot that Seo-jin knew about Dan-tae's plan. So why she wouldn't reveal it, especially when she claimed that she hated him, is unclear.

Edited by Ashish Yadav