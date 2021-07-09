Penthouse 3 Episode 6: Release date, air time, streaming details, and preview

Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 6 will see the return of Na Ae-kyo. The question is whether she will return in flashbacks or if she survived Dan-tae's attack. The episode will also see the fake Mr. Baek turn evil.

It was clear that he was behind the money that Yoon-hui had from the very beginning. The money that Logan had saved for Seol-ah. Now, he knows where the money is, so there will be more reason for him to hang around Shim Su-ryeon. He already portrays some creepy stalker-like characteristics around her.

With the deaths of Yoon-hui and Logan, the show seems directionless, and audiences wonder if the show's ratings will pick up again. After all, Logan and Yoon-hui are two fan favorites in Penthouse 3.

Penthouse 3: War in life episode 6 release date and time

Penthouse 3: War in life episode 6 will air on Friday, July 9 at 10 p.m. Korean Standard Time. The show airs on their broadcasting channel SBS.

Where to watch?

Penthouse 3: War in life episode 6 can be streamed by international audiences on Viki. The streaming service releases the original version without the subtitles first. The subtitles will be added later in the day.

Spoilers from preview

After Yoon-hui's death, the question of who would get the billions of dollars that Logan had left in her care was raised. She did remove the cash from the locker, and all that was left inside the locker were gold bars. The answer to where the cash was taken was revealed when fake Mr. Baek found it inside the book that Yoon-hui had gifted Su-ryeon.

The question now is whether Su-ryeon will find the check or if Mr. Baek will manage to steal the money. There is also this scene in the promo where Mr. Baek warned Seo-jin at a suspicious location. It was as if the two of them had been cooperating behind Su-ryeon's back.

The fake Mr. Baek also tells Seo-jin in Penthouse 3: War in life episode 6's promo that he will reveal the truth to Su-ryeon. What truth is he talking about? Also, at the beginning of the show, it seemed as if enemies had surrounded Dan-tae.

At this point in Penthouse 3: War in life episode 6, it seems that the one surrounded by enemies is Su-ryeon. She is Seol-ah's twin, and Dan-tae had hidden this fact from Su-ryeon and everyone else. She is also not aware that Seok-kyung is not Dan-tae and Ae-kyo's daughter but her own.

Now, he is using Seok-kyung to distract and upset Su-ryeon. At this point, Su-ryeon is unable to take Seok-kyung's possessive and toxic attitude. So she tells her daughter to leave their penthouse and live with Dan-tae instead.

How long before Seok-kyung understood that her father is an evil man? She has also lost the trust of her brother Seok-hoon at this point. She has also caused a huge loss to Ro-na. It was her call to Ms. Jin that led to Eun-byeol's kidnapping and later Yoon-hui losing her life to save Eun-byeol.

