Penthouse: War in Life III episode 4: What secret does Yoon-hui learn to blackmail Dan-tae?

Penthouse: War in Life III episode 4 will see Seo-jin (Kim So-yeon) attempt to bring a rift between Su-ryeon (Lee Ji-ah) and Yoon-hui (Eugene). She will use the fact that Yoon-hui is hiding an important truth from her to drive a wedge between them. Will she be successful?

Penthouse: War in Life III episode 3 ended with Yoon-hui finding out that the woman who gave birth to Su-ryeon's adopted daughter, the one that she believed to be own, was killed.

She found that this woman was killed by Jeni's (Jin Ji-hee) father Yoo Dong-pil (Park Ho-san). However, what is intriguing about this entire incident is the fact that the woman's body had never been found.

Dong-pil, who was released from prison, is dead set on getting revenge from Dan-tae. He wants proof to put Dan-tae behind bars because he did not commit the crime, Dan-tae did. Dong-pil only took the blame for Dan-tae.

At the moment, he is getting close to Dan-tae to get proof. Yoon-hui, on the other hand, is following the trail that Logan Lee had been on before his death in Penthouse: War in Life III. Logan discovered that a blood relative of Su-ryeon might still be alive.

However, he revealed this only to Yoon-hui and also gave the key to his $10 billion savings to her. He told her to use the money the way she saw fit in honor of Seol-ah.

Will Yoon-hui find truth behind Dan-tae's lies in 'Penthouse: War in Life III'?

After hiring a private firm to find the truth about the woman who gave up her daughter for money, Yoon-hui is sure to find out that Dan-tae is somehow involved in this murder in Penthouse: War in Life III.

The promo for the upcoming episode clearly shows Yoon-hui speaking to Dan-tae about a secret that he wants to keep hidden.

While Yoon-hui did promise Logan that she would not tell the truth about his findings to Su-ryeon, this might really bring about a misunderstanding between the allies of Penthouse: War in Life III.

Dan-tae is facing danger from all sides, especially with Baek Jung-gi's (On Joo-wan) appearance. Technically, Dan-tae's identity is stolen and he used to be a poor laborer for a Korean family that worked in Japan. That was until he killed the father and mother, leaving only the son to survive Penthouse: War in Life III.

He also stole their wealth in Penthouse: War in Life III and that is how Mr Baek transformed into Ju Dan-tae. Logan had somehow found this truth and tracked the real Dan-tae down. While Logan died right in front of him, the real Dan-tae who now goes by Baek Jun-gi decides to kill the imposter.

At this time, he meets Su-ryeon who helps him enter not just Dan-tae's social circle but his home as well. In Penthouse: War in Life III episode 4, Seo-jin will also come to the realization that it was indeed Su-ryeon who placed Jung-gi at her residence.

Seo-jin also creeps around Jung-gi's belongings and finds the wanted poster with Dan-tae's face on it. At the same time, Dong-pil has come to the realization that the body of the dead woman is hidden within the fountain at Hera Palace.

As Dan-tae faces all these different knives pointed at him, he concentrates on getting his hands on the money that Yoon-hui has. The same amount that Logan left with her.

It looks like Dan-tae is ready to harm Su-ryeon's life to get what he wants. The question, however, is if Su-ryeon will end up falling for the trap that Seo-jin is setting up for her. Or will she be the one to drive to Yoon-hui's rescue in Penthouse: War in Life III?

Penthouse: War in Life III episode 4 will air on June 25th, at 10 pm Korean Standard Time, and can be streamed on Viki.

