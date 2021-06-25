Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 4 - Will Yoon-hui die after learning Seok-kyung is Su-ryeon's real daughter

Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 4 begins with Seo-jin (Kim So-yeon) finding out the truth about Dan-tae's (Uhm Ki-joon) identity - the fact that he is not really Ju Dan-tae but a man posing as one.

The real Dan-tae was misidentified as Baek Jun-gi (On Joo-wan) and admitted in a psychiatric ward. Now, the man whose identity Dan-tae stole is back for revenge. Of course, it was Logan who had found out the truth and brought the real Dan-tae over to S.Korea in Penthouse 3: War in Life.

Following Logan's (Park Eun-seok) death, the man who is currently living as Jun-gi gets support from Su-ryeon (Lee Ji-ah) to stay by Dan-tae's side as a troublesome thorn.

While Dan-tae is struggling to deal with Jun-gi and his wife, who is out to get back at him in Penthouse 3: War in Life, Yoon-hui is following the tracks that lead to the woman who was paid by Dan-tae to abandon her own child.

She realizes that Dong-pil, who was arrested for the death of this woman, may not have committed the murder after all. Instead of investigating this silently, Yoon-hui decides that the best option is to make a scene in front of Dan-tae. She interrogates Dong-pil and pushes him to a corner in Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 4.

Despite seeing how hesitant he is, Yoon-hui continues to push him. She also has her hands on the money that Logan has left behind in Penthouse 3: War in Life. However, is that really the money that she has been using to get back at Dan-tae?

She also seems to have gotten what she wanted. Dan-tae comes searching for her and that is when she puts all her speculations together. She asks him where the Seol-ah's twin is, and wonders if he killed the child just like how he killed Su-ryeon's first husband in Penthouse 3: War in Life.

She pushes Dan-tae enough to get him seething with anger and announces that she will be the person to bring about the death of Su-ryeon. He had tried to come find her so as to warn her away from investigating a past case.

However, he left giving away too much information in Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 4. This scene also amplifies the fact that Yoon-hui has always been on Su-ryeon's side. However, after Seo-jin's tantrum, will Su-ryeon continue to trust Yoon-hui?

Who is Seol-ah's twin in Penthouse 3: War in Life?

Yoon-hui has been given the money by Logan at the beginning of Penthouse 3: War in Life, so that she can use it to find the twin who he believes could still be alive. However, at the moment, she is not sure if the twin is alive. Only Dan-tae is aware of the fact that the twin is alive. Could this be Seok-hoon (Kim Young-dae) or Seok-kyung (Han Ji-hyun)?

After all, this show is known to hide the truth in plain sight. Be it the return of Su-ryeon, or the person who killed Seol-ah - all of it was for the audience to find in plain sight.

Yoon-hui wonders if Seok-kyung could be Su-ryeon's real daughter, especially when she hears that Dan-tae has registered the Penthouse and the other things that he transferred using Su-ryeon's official stamp to his name and that of his son, Seok-hoon. However, the one who stole the stamp was Seok-kyung in Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 3.

So shouldn't he register it in her name instead of the son who hates him? That is what pushes Yoon-hui to run a DNA test in Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 4.

When Dan-tae hears about Yoon-hui's actions, his anxiety proves that Yoon-hui's suspicions were indeed right. Also, the reason why the woman who gave up her daughter was killed was because she had found out the truth about it all.

She had learned it through her connections with people who knew Na Ae-kyo (Lee Ji-ah). Turns out Ae-kyo had never given birth to twins. It is because she knew too much that Dan-tae had killed her.

Yong-pil had chanced upon the scene and was asked to help Dan-tae. However, everyone knows what a dirtbag Dan-tae is. So, of course, he got Yong-pil to take the blame for him. Now that Yoon-hui has learned the truth, will Dan-tae target her next?

After having dealt with Dan-tae once, Yoon-hui has become more careful. That is how she learns the truth, but before she could inform Su-ryeon, however, everyone gets distracted with Eun-byeol's (Choi Ye-bin) incident.

Ro-na (Kim Hyun-soo) and Seok-hoon, who learn that Eun-byeol is being tortured by Ms. Jin, end up helping Eun-byeol escape in Penthouse 3: War in Life. However, Seok-kyung learns about this, and ruins their plan by telling the truth to Ms. Jin.

Ms. Jin went to Dan-tae for help after kidnapping Eun-byeol again, and this time, he backstabbed her too in Penthouse 3: War in Life. However, before he could carry out his plan, Yoon-hui ended up saving Eun-byeol by driving away in the car that she was kept in.

Dan-tae, however, sees this as an opportunity to end Yoon-hui in Penthouse 3: War in Life, so he chases her and forces her into the corner. Eun-byeol, who is all the while unconscious from being drugged by Ms. Jin, is unaware of anything that took place.

Yoon-hui does her best to save Eun-byeol. The question now is if she will die in the process, burying the truth about Su-ryeon's biological child with her in Penthouse 3: War in Life.

Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 5 will air on July 2nd at 10 pm Korean Standard Time, and can be streamed on Viki.

