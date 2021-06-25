Imitation episode 8: Can Kwon Ryeok save Ma-ha and Tea Party from his CEO's evil trap?

In "Imitation" episode 7, Kwon Ryeok (Lee Jun-yeong) and Ma-ha (Jung Ji-so) started dating and went on date to a secret spot only the idols know.

Unfortunately, the paparazzi caught them, and in episode 8 of Imitation, we will see Ma-ha and the Tea Party on the verge of getting caught in a controversy because of their relationship. Shax fandom is extremely possessive of their idols, especially Kwon Ryeok.

If they were to learn of the relationship between Shax and Ma-ha, they would definitely abandon the band and that would bring about a huge loss to the company that manages Shax.

Until now, the CEO of the company, Park Jin-Man (Kong Jung-hwan) was unaware of their relationship. Kwon Ryeok's manager had tried his best to hide the truth. He had even tried to stop Kwon Ryeok from meeting Ma-ha but that had instead harmed Kwon Ryeok.

Who can help Ma-ha and her friends escape Jin-man's plot in Imitation?

So now, they are all collectively in a mess, and the CEO of Shax's managing company is out to get Tea Party. Tea Party's manager, Ji-hak (Danny Ahn), is someone the CEO doesn't like too much, because he was handling Shax when Eun-joo disappeared following the death of his girlfriend.

So there is leftover hatred between Jin-man and Ji-hak, which would also need to be resolved. Based on the promo for Imitation's next episode, Jin-Man will use the former CEO of Tea Party's ex-agency, the same one that handled Ma-ha, Ria and Hyun-ji when they were still Omega 3.

This band also abandoned them after the death of one of its former members. So Jin-man definitely has something evil planned for Ma-ha and her friends. The question now is how they will sidestep this obstacle.

At the moment, the show doesn't follow the comics at all. The webcomic features Kwon Ryeok as powerful enough to control his agency, and the newspapers, as the son of a conglomerate family. So far, there has been no hint of this in the show.

That leaves Ji-hak to deal with the mess that Ma-ha has created in Imitation. Ma-ha will also face opposition from Hyun-ji who, as of now, is unaware of Ma-ha's relationship with Kwon Ryeok.

Tea party manager Ji-hak, in Imitiation episode 8's promo, is seen approaching the journalist who has been following him around. He asks her a favor.

Ji-hak tells her that he wants an article published and in return he will owe her one. The question now is, what exactly will Ji-hak reveal? Will he reveal Ma-ha and Kwon Ryeok's relationship or a scoop about Eun-jo in Imitation? After all, he is the only person from Eun-jo's past who has met him again.

No one from Shax, in Imitation, even knows that Eun-jo is back in Seoul. He seems to have taken up photography, which is much different from the character arc that Eun-jo had in the comic. In the webcomic, Eun-jo was driven away from Shax by Kwon Ryeok's powerful brother.

Will there be a chance for Eun-jo to return to Shax now? There are also chances for Eun-jo to finally open up about why he had to leave the band and his relationship with former member of Omega 3 as well in Imitation.

Imitation episode 8 will air on June 25th at 11.20 on KBS 2 and can be streamed on Viki.

Edited by Gautham Balaji