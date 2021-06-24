Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 2: Hints by Seo-hwa have made fans happy; they now root for her and Ik-jun

Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 2 began with Jeong-won (Yoo Yeon-seok) gathering his friends, Ik-jun (Cho Jung-suk), Seo-hwa (Jeon Mi-do), Jun-wan (Jung Kyoung-ho), and Seok-hyeong (Kim Dae-myung), to tell them a piece of important news.

Over ramen and strawberries for dessert, Jeong-won, over multiple interruptions from his friends, manages to confess. He tells them to keep quiet for a bit so that he can get everything out in Hospital Playlist season 2.

He announced that he is dating Dr. Gyeo-ul (Shin Hyun-bin) and also tells his friends that it has been over a month since they began to date. Jun-wan realizes that Gyeo-ul is the reason why he decided to stay back in the hospital in Hospital Playlist season 2.

Jeong-won also confirms the same when asked about it. Following this, the doctors return to work where each of them faces different kinds of medical conditions that they must solve.

While Seo-hwa and Jun-wan's surgery goes well, Seok-hyeong loses a baby that makes him momentarily listless in Hospital Playlist season 2. Ik-jun also ends up facing an irresponsible patient, who despite getting a liver transplant twice, decides to drink alcohol again.

Ik-jun had performed both the surgeries, and both the times, it was the patient's family members that had donated a liver to this patient. However, seeing the patient take his children's help for granted leaves Ik-jun frustrated.

This frustration results in Ik-jun telling the patient that he cannot treat him anymore. The patient is shocked, but there is nothing that he can do, so he just accepts.

Both Seok-hyeong and Ik-jun sit down for a silent moment together empathizing, as they understand each other's feelings better than anyone in Hospital Playlist season 2.

Is there any chance of a romantic relationship between Ik-jun and Seo-hwa in Hospital Playlist season 2?

In episode 1, Seo-hwa had told Ik-jun not to confess his feelings for his friend. It is clear that she is not ready to accept his feelings for her at the moment. However, the chemistry between them is still alive.

So much so that every time one sees the two of them interact, even in Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 2, this ship continues to sail. Especially the scene of Ik-jun waiting outside Seo-hwa's office as she speaks to Jeong-won is adorable.

The two of them continue to keep audiences rooting for their relationship, whether they stay as friends or they progress into exploring something romantic. However, certain actions by Seo-hwa are suspicious.

As much as she wanted to stay friends with Ik-jun, when she was asked by a patient if she would be interested in being set up with her son, there was hesitation in Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 2.

This, along with how happy she looked after seeing the coffee that was left for her on her car by someone who knew that she had a tiring day, gives birth to hope that there could very well be something between Ik-jun and Seo-hwa in Hospital Playlist season 2.

Of course, the episode did not feature Seo-hwa's answer, but the hesitation was enough to have fans rooting. Here's what fans said.

When Seong-hwa said that she did not want Ik-jun to confess, the look on his face was not unhappiness. Instead, he looked intrigued, as if he was ready to face a challenge.

Does he plan to woo her? If he does, his antics are more hilarious than romantic. Of course, Seo-hwa even likes his bad jokes.

'Hospital Playlist' season 2 episode 3 will air on July 1st at 9 pm on tvN and can be streamed on Netflix.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod