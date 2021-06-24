Hospital Playlist season 2, episode 2: Jeong-won and Gyeo-ul's secret love story is fan-favorite, will they out it to friends this week?

"Hospital Playlist" season 2 started off with a bang, and the charm has not worn off yet. The first episode answered questions that had been on fans' minds for over a year.

It was confirmed in Hospital Playlist season 2 premiere that Jeong-won (Yoo Yeon-seok) and Gyeo-ul (Shin Hyun-bin) were indeed dating after that kiss on a winter night. It was also revealed that Seo-hwa (Jeon Mi-do) was not interested in becoming romantically entangled with Ik-Joon (Cho Jung-suk).

He proposed to her indirectly and she too rejected him indirectly because she wanted to stay friends more than anything. Meanwhile, Jun-wan (Jung Kyoung-ho) continues his secret relationship with Ik-joon's sister in Hospital Playlist season 2. The ring was returned to Jun-wan not because Ik-soon (Kwak Sun-young) did not want to accept it, but because she wasn't home when it was delivered.

Yet, Jun-wan seemed to be perturbed. In episode 2 of Hospital Playlist season 2, these four friends along with Seok-hyeong (Kim Dae-myung) could traverse through some tough choices.

Jeong-won asks his friends if they are free over the weekend in 'Hospital Playlist' season 2?

Jeong-won may just be ready to reveal to his friends that he is in fact in a relationship with Gyeo-ul. That she is the reason why he decided against pursuing his interest in becoming a father at the church.

For now, Ik-joon seems to have a clue about their relationship in Hospital Playlist season 2. In fact, from the very beginning, it was he who pushed Gyeo-ul to pursue Jeong-won seriously.

However, they discussed revealing it to their friends in the first episode of Hospital Playlist season 2. At the time, Jeong-won had hinted that he did not mind revealing their relationship to their friends.

However, it is not just Jeong-won who has secrets. Jun-wan is also keeping a secret, and it is going to cost him big when Ik-soon's brother Ik-joon realizes that the two are dating.

For now, Ik-joon is acting as if he has no idea about their relationship, so a confrontation between the two childhood friends is certainly going to be entertaining.

Fans will have to wait, as the promo of Hospital Playlist season 2 episode 2 hints at the doctors facing some tough love at the hospital.

For starters, the child that Jun-wan had been treating would need a heart donor very soon. If this doesn't happen he is not going to survive.

In the season 2 episode 2 promo of Hospital Playlist, he is even seen confessing to the patient's guardian that there is nothing that can be done without the donor. Seo-hwa, on the other hand, continues to overwork herself in attempts to help 'kidari ajusshi.'

In the first season, it was revealed that the 'kidari ajusshi' who had helped patients with funds and donors among other things was none other than Jeong-won. Now, he has handed over the responsibility, and Seo-hwa has taken it seriously.

However, it looks like she may not be able to continue any further asshe might have leave. The promo refers to someone wanting the best neurosurgeon in Yulje Medical center and, that is none other than Seo-hwa.

Does this new development in 'Hospital Playlist' season 2 mean there is a zero percent chance of something romantic ocurring between Ik-joon and Seo-hwa? Despite her rejection, there is a chemistry between the two.

'Hospital Playlist' season 2 episode 2 will air on June 24th at 9 pm on tvN and can be streamed on Netflix.

