Lee Sung-kyung and rapper LOCO's dating rumors explained

Singer Lee Sung-kyung and rapper LOCO have been embroiled in dating controversy over pictures that the two of them have posted on Instagram.

On June 23, fans of LOCO and Lee Sung-kyung noticed that the two of them posted pictures on Instagram with the same background. They started speculating about a brewing relationship.

Lee Sung-kyung's picture was a close-up selfie with the background of a garden. LOCO, on the other hand, posted a picture that was not a close-up on his Instagram story, but the background was a field that looked eerily similar to Lee Sung-kyung's picture.

More than looking similar, the vibes of both images were quite romantic as well. However, on June 24, it was confirmed that Lee Sung-kyung and LOCO were not dating but were definitely working on something new.

Lee Sung-kyung and LOCO are working on a song

It turns out the reason their backgrounds were similar was because they were on a film set. The two are working on a musical track together.

Dingo Music officially announced the single, and mentioned that the song would be dropped on July 4 at 6:00 p.m. KST. The collaboration song is titled "Duet Mate." Dingo also announced a video for the collaboration song released on their official YouTube channel. With this clarification, dating rumors have simmered off.

LOCO's previous work

LOCO is managed by AOMG, which is Jay Park's self-established label. His claim to fame was his victory at the 2012 MNET rap competition Show Me the Money. LOCO made his debut the same year and has since delivered multiple hits with songs such as "Don't feat. Hwasa of MAMAMOO," "Still feat. Crush," and "It Takes Time feat. Colde."

In September 2020, LOCO was discharged from his military duty. A month later, he released a mini album that contained. The album's name is "Some Time." One of the tracks featuring Heize was titled "Can't Sleep."

