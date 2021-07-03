Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 5: Will Yoon-cheol bring Yoon-hui back to life?

Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 5 began with Dong-pil (Park Ho-san) finding the copse of Ro-na's (Kim Hyun-soo) mother Yoon-hui (Eugene) inside the statue in Hera Palace. He had expected to find the body of the woman that he was accused of killing.

This took a twist in Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 5 after Dan-tae decided to go all out against Seo-jin (Kim So-yeon), Su-ryeon (Lee Ji-ah) and Yoon-hui. After Yoon-hui learned the truth about Seok-kyung (Han Ji-hyun) being Su-ryeon's biological daughter, he could never let her live.

Will Joo Dan-tae continue to win against everyone in Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 5?

Not only did Dan-tae (Uhm Ki-joon) find the DNA results that Yoon-hui kept in her bag Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 5, he also found the key that Logan Lee left for Yoon-hui. The key holds the secret to the billions of dollars that Logan left behind.

Of course, Yoon-hui was smart and transported all the money from the bank. However, the fact that she died before she told Su-ryeon the truth is frustrating. What is even more frustrating is Dan-tae seems to be winning every game in Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 5.

He got Seok-kyung to hate her mother. He also planned to frame Dong-pil for the murder of Yoon-hui and also Seok-kyung. When Dong-pil was left with nowhere to go, he decided to work with Dan-tae.

To prove that he would not betray Dan-tae again, he was asked to take care of Yoon-hui's body. Dong-pil takes the body to the middle of the sea. What is, however, suspicious is Seo-jin's claim.

Did Seo-jin lie about not seeing Yoon-hui in Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 5?

When Dan-tae left Yoon-hui at the edge of cliff with no way to save Eun-byeol who was drugged, Seo-jin arrived first. However, when Su-ryeon arrived with the cops, Yoon-hui was missing.

Seo-jin claimed that she found Eun-byeol on the ground and had not seen Yoon-hui. However, it would not have been possible for Yoon-hui to move Eun-byeol out of the car. Dan-tae had placed a heavy stone on the car's accelerator he had chased her in.

It was only at the end of Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 5 that the truth was revealed how Seo-jin pushed Yoon-hui to her death, despite her saving Eun-byeol.

Yoon-hui blamed for kidnapping Eun-byeol after death in Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 5

Dan-tae assumed Yoon-hui died. He did everything possible to ensure she did not return. So, he framed Yoon-hui for kidnapping Eun-byeol with Ms Jin help in Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 5.

But the call Yoon-cheol (Yoon Jong-hoon) got at the end in Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 5, from a man who seems to be the reason Yoon-cheol is working with Dan-tae, changed everything.

This man asked Yoon-cheol to come urgently to a place where we saw scrubs outside the room. When Yoon-cheol opened the door, what he saw shocked him. Could it be Yoon-hui?

