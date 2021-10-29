Lifetime's Christmas movie list: All about 35 original films

Lifetime network never fails to entertain their viewers. As the holiday season nears, the network is all set to host an exciting event titled It’s a Wonderful Lifetime.

Kickstarting on November 12, five movies will be shown on Fridays and Saturdays, including a premiere on Sunday. Once fans are done enjoying their Thanksgiving feast, Lifetime will launch a Christmas movie marathon of 30 new movies in 30 days. This initiative is something the network has never done before.

The official announcement reads:

“As the #1 holiday movie destination, Lifetime’s 2021 It’s a Wonderful Lifetime slate will feature 35 new movies and over 1000 hours of holiday programming.”

Lifetime's Christmas movie list

An Ice Wine Christmas

Starring Roselyn Sánchez and Lyriq Bent, An Ice Wine Christmas is the first Lifetime movie to release under It’s a Wonderful Lifetime event. It premieres on November 12 at 8.00 pm (ET).

The film is about Philadelphia’s top wine sommelier Camila, who believes in the magic of 'Christmas in a bottle.' Despite her mentor Henry retiring, she wants to keep the tradition of authentic ice wine harvest going. What Christmas magic will happen in her town’s annual Ice Wine Christmas Festival? Only time will tell.

A Picture Perfect Holiday

Next in line is A Picture Perfect Holiday, which is released on November 13 at 8.00 pm on Lifetime. It stars Tatyana Ali, Henderson Wade, and Dina Meyer in pivotal roles.

The movie revolves around fashion photographer Gaby Jones, who is not a holiday magic believer. After landing a job at a magazine, she signs up for the annual Christmas Photography Retreat in a small town. Coincidentally, her slot gets double booked with wildlife photographer Sean. As they fall in love, the two have to make a tough decision whether they want to risk their life choices to share a picture-perfect holiday together.

Dancing Through the Snow

After an adorable video of Michael Foster and his daughter performing ballet goes viral, the devoted father and firefighter becomes the eligible bachelor for the women of his town. However, Foster has his heart stolen by his daughter’s ballet teacher.

Will the Christmas spirit lead the two closer to each other? Watch Dancing Through the Snow on November 19 at 8.00 pm on Lifetime. It stars AnnaLynne McCord, Colin Lawrence, and Bianca Lawrence.

You Make it Feel Like Christmas

Starring Mary Antonini, Michael Xavier, Stephanie Sy, and Alex Poch-Goldin, Lifetime’s holiday flick You Make it Feel Like Christmas is booked for November 20.

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

“Emma is a talented designer who finds herself too busy to return home for the holidays after her work catches the eye of design guru Kate Marguiles, much to her father, Tom’s dismay. When her ex-boyfriend and childhood best friend Aaron returns home after active military duty, he makes it his mission to get her home to celebrate their Christmas traditions.”

Baking Spirits Bright

Baking Spirits Bright is yet another Lifetime drama that premieres on November 21 at 8.00 pm (ET). It stars a long list of actors, including Rekha Sharma, Dion Johnstone, Aadila Dosani, Praneet Akilla, Manoj Sood, and Nimet Kanji.

The movie revolves around Mira Varma trying to fight to keep the heart of her fruitcake business intact after her parents decided to hire a marketing company to boost sales.

In addition to the aforementioned films, the remaining 30 original Lifetime movies are:

Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune: November 26

Merry Liddle Christmas Baby: November 27

Miracle in Motor City: November 28

Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion: November 29

Saying Yes to Christmas: November 30

Match Made in Mistletoe: December 1

A Christmas Village Romance: December 2

A Christmas Dance Reunion: December 3

Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas: December 4

My Favorite Christmas Melody: December 5

Secretly Santa: December 6

Christmas Movie Magic: December 7

Christmas With a Clown: December 8

A Fiancé for Christmas: December 9

Holiday in Santa Fe: December 10

The Holiday Fix Up: December 11

People Presents: Blending Christmas: December 12

Maps & Mistletoe: December 13

Ghosts of Christmas Past: December 14

The Enchanted Christmas Cake: December 15

Christmas by Chance: December 16

Mistletoe in Montana: December 17

Toying with the Holidays: December 18

Under the Christmas Tree: December 19

Candy Cane Candidate: December 20

The Christmas Ball: December 21

It Takes A Christmas Village: December 22

Rebuilding a Dream Christmas: December 23

Hot Chocolate Holiday: December 24

Writing Around the Christmas Tree: December 25

All about It’s a Wonderful Lifetime

Apart from these 35 Lifetime movies, the network will also give its viewers a Video on Demand (VOD) option. This special is titled It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Holiday Movie Preview and will be hosted by Tia Mowry.

Fans will be able to preview the Christmas movies on demand beginning October 24, and the list will premiere on the network on November 7 at 10.00 am (ET).

Edited by Shaheen Banu