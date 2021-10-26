Who was eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars' episode 7? Fans say, "she did well"

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 entertained fans last night with its Horror Night special episode. While all the contestants showed off their spooky performances, the day was also about eliminations.

After Melanie C bid farewell to Dancing with the Stars in the last elimination round, it was the turn of Kenya Moore (The Real Housewives of Atlanta) and pro Brandon Armstrong. The duo, dressed in black, performed an Argentine Tango to the song, Take My Breath, by The Weeknd (inspired by Arachnophobia).

Although she was impressive, the judges felt that Moore was a bit hesitant with her moves on the dance floor. In a nutshell, their review reads:

"Derek thinks she has an 'elegant demeanor' and great leg extension, but a few 'wobbles.' Bruno thought she was 'beautiful and deadly,' with 'great poise,' but she needs to work on her transitions and stop doubting herself. Carrie Ann thinks she has so much power and digs into her dances. It's 'spectacular,' but sometimes she hits a pose and freezes instead of flowing through the dance. Len thought she captured the flavor of the Argentine tango."

Receiving an all-eight from the panel, Moore scored 32 for her dance performance, the lowest score among the competitors.

Here's how fans reacted to Kenya Moore's elimination

While judges didn't thoroughly enjoy Moore's Horror Night special performance, netizens felt the other way. They found her dance impressive, and it was difficult for them to watch the elimination round on Monday night.

According to them, Kenya Moore did well.

Queen Kenya's Throne @TwirlKingdom All this hard work voting for @KenyaMoore and the judges give her low scores with made up excuses. People trip, wobble, slip, and judges go on and on about what they need to work on but they get higher scores than Kenya. Kenya gives stellar performances. It's not fair! #DWTS All this hard work voting for @KenyaMoore and the judges give her low scores with made up excuses. People trip, wobble, slip, and judges go on and on about what they need to work on but they get higher scores than Kenya. Kenya gives stellar performances. It's not fair! #DWTS

#eggspensive @xotwodbb I’m actually so sad about Kenya tho :( I really enjoyed her dances every week, and she just seemed like such a wonderful woman. Imma feel like this every week I bet😭 #dwts I’m actually so sad about Kenya tho :( I really enjoyed her dances every week, and she just seemed like such a wonderful woman. Imma feel like this every week I bet😭 #dwts

Mary A @flymama56 She did a great job at this time though good peoplego home every week! Respect Kenya!👏 #DWTS She did a great job at this time though good peoplego home every week! Respect Kenya!👏#DWTS

Some agreed with this elimination on Dancing with the Stars episode 7.

Summer @NoAlmonds Kenya was not robbed, people. They couldn’t save her a third time. The others were better tonight. #dwts Kenya was not robbed, people. They couldn’t save her a third time. The others were better tonight. #dwts

🖤Chanelle @WomanofGodBitch Kenya getting eliminated on #DWTS just made my night. Wow let’s take a SHOT to evil being defeated TONIGHT! Kenya getting eliminated on #DWTS just made my night. Wow let’s take a SHOT to evil being defeated TONIGHT! https://t.co/PynSTm41jR

DWTS Reviews @DWTSreviews

Wtf was this song choice? It doesn't match the dance style, but Kenya and Brandon AT #DWTS been like that lately 🤦‍♀️🤷‍♀️ don't know why, but I could feel the choreo was feeling the song much either lol. Definitely not their best dance, even tho they did well, but too stiff at times

Wtf was this song choice? It doesn't match the dance style, but #DWTS been like that lately 🤦‍♀️🤷‍♀️ don't know why, but I could feel the choreo was feeling the song much either lol. Definitely not their best dance, even tho they did well, but too stiff at times

Recapping Dancing with the Stars episode 7

After Olivia Jade's luck saved her in the last elimination round, she didn't want to take any chances in episode 7 of Dancing with the Stars Season 30. She performed a paso doble inspired by The Purge and scored 36 from the judges.

In terms of the score, Jade was joined by Suni Lee, who danced the classic tango (inspired by the TV series The Vampire Diaries), and Cody Rigsby, who showcased an American Psycho cha cha.

Melora Hardin, who was in the elimination round last time as well, scored 34 along with The Miz. Jimmie Allen and Amanda Kloots were impressive on the Horror Night special and bagged 38 from the panel.

The highest score, 40, was given to JoJo Siwa (performed jazz inspired by IT) and Iman Shumpert (danced contemporary inspired by US).

Meanwhile, only nine contestants are remaining for the upcoming week on Dancing with the Stars. Who will be eliminated next? Only time will tell.

