'Dancing with the Stars' elimination: Furious fans slam judges for saving Olivia Jade 

Monday night came to a thrilling end with Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman deciding who to save between Melanie C and Olivia Jade. The Grease Night special had the DWTS band of dancers and stars celebrate the classic musical, which was instantly elevated by guest appearances by the OG cast.

But the fun and frolick came to a screeching halt when host Tyra Banks called out the list of safe and bottom two contestants. Melanie and Olivia wore a somber look on their faces as they found themselves at the mercy of the judges' votes. Oliva won, 3-1.

'Dancing with the Stars' fans believe the decision was unfair, Melanie was robbed

Dancing with the Stars fans were surprised to see Melanie at the bottom. Some believed she deserved a spot in the finals, while others thought it was "unfair" judging. A few even pointed out that the former Spice Girls member was "robbed" early in the competition.

Kristin @itskristind I missed #DWTS tonight since I was at work, but got home just in time for the elim. About fell over when Iman was safe over Mel C. & Olivia! I wish Mel & Gleb could have stayed - she was excellent. This show is ridiculously unfair and wildly confusing sometimes I missed #DWTS tonight since I was at work, but got home just in time for the elim. About fell over when Iman was safe over Mel C. & Olivia! I wish Mel & Gleb could have stayed - she was excellent. This show is ridiculously unfair and wildly confusing sometimes

Ezra May @missezramay Imagine if Mel C had Val though... LIFE IS UNFAIR Y'ALL #DWTS Imagine if Mel C had Val though... LIFE IS UNFAIR Y'ALL #DWTS

Natrya! @natrya_canaan

Mel C and Gleb didn’t deserve to leave the competition! It is so unfair! @DancingABC Noooooo c’mon!!!Mel C and Gleb didn’t deserve to leave the competition! It is so unfair! #DWTS Noooooo c’mon!!!

Mel C and Gleb didn’t deserve to leave the competition! It is so unfair! #DWTS @DancingABC

Nicole Mellesmoen @NicolMellesmoen #recount #DWTS Or how is it possible Cody and Cheryl stayed over Mel C who has been amazing every single week?! Cheryl and Cody did mediocre in the comfort of their own home and Mel gets sent packing?! #rigged Or how is it possible Cody and Cheryl stayed over Mel C who has been amazing every single week?! Cheryl and Cody did mediocre in the comfort of their own home and Mel gets sent packing?! #rigged #recount #DWTS

Andrew @ndrw_wng another week of the judges overscoring the worse routines and then being shocked that the good dancers (mel c) were in the bottom two 🥴🥴 #dwts another week of the judges overscoring the worse routines and then being shocked that the good dancers (mel c) were in the bottom two 🥴🥴 #dwts

Stephanie T @wino_dogmom If you're gonna have an even number of judges.. each gets a vote, and if they are split 2-2 then the dancer with the lowest score goes home. JFC two weeks in a row of this nonsense #dwts If you're gonna have an even number of judges.. each gets a vote, and if they are split 2-2 then the dancer with the lowest score goes home. JFC two weeks in a row of this nonsense #dwts https://t.co/g7LLLMviuN

Emma Sterner @emma_sterns98 You can NOT tell me that miss girl Olivia was better than THE FREAKIN SPORTY SPICE! Legit so pissed #DWTS @DancingABC y’all are BLIND legit Olivia needs to leave k BYE. What’s the point of voting if the judges are going to decide regardless who goes home?!?! 😡😡😡😡 You can NOT tell me that miss girl Olivia was better than THE FREAKIN SPORTY SPICE! Legit so pissed #DWTS @DancingABC y’all are BLIND legit Olivia needs to leave k BYE. What’s the point of voting if the judges are going to decide regardless who goes home?!?! 😡😡😡😡

How did the rest of the stars do in the fifth week?

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson clinched the top spot with a perfect 40. They aced the foxtrot on Dancing with the Stars. Whereas, Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten were a close second with 39. The duo attempted a Vienesse waltz on Beauty School Dropout.

Melanie, Olivia, Melora Hardin and Suni Lee managed to score 36 each, and it's not hard to see why fans were surprised when Melanie hit bottom. She had delivered one of the best performances of the night and was still sent packing.

Over the weeks, Jimmie Allen and The Miz have shown considerable improvement. Their techniques and expression are getting better with each performance, and they also have scores to show for it. The country singer and wrestler ended with 34 and 32, respectively.

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke finished with 32, which was impressive given it has only been a week since they tested negative for COVID-19. Iman Shumpert may have had the lowest score at 28, but he was saved by the fans.

Also Read

Dancing with the Stars airs every Monday at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. For more information, check local listings.

Edited by Siddharth Satish