'Dancing with the Stars' elimination: Furious fans slam judges for saving Olivia Jade 

Monday night came to a thrilling end with Dancing with the Stars judge Len Goodman deciding who to save between Melanie C and Olivia Jade. The Grease Night special had the DWTS band of dancers and stars celebrate the classic musical, which was instantly elevated by guest appearances by the OG cast.
But the fun and frolick came to a screeching halt when host Tyra Banks called out the list of safe and bottom two contestants. Melanie and Olivia wore a somber look on their faces as they found themselves at the mercy of the judges' votes. Oliva won, 3-1.
'Dancing with the Stars' fans believe the decision was unfair, Melanie was robbed
Dancing with the Stars fans were surprised to see Melanie at the bottom. Some believed she deserved a spot in the finals, while others thought it was "unfair" judging. A few even pointed out that the former Spice Girls member was "robbed" early in the competition.
How did the rest of the stars do in the fifth week?
JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson clinched the top spot with a perfect 40. They aced the foxtrot on Dancing with the Stars. Whereas, Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten were a close second with 39. The duo attempted a Vienesse waltz on Beauty School Dropout.
Melanie, Olivia, Melora Hardin and Suni Lee managed to score 36 each, and it's not hard to see why fans were surprised when Melanie hit bottom. She had delivered one of the best performances of the night and was still sent packing.
Over the weeks, Jimmie Allen and The Miz have shown considerable improvement. Their techniques and expression are getting better with each performance, and they also have scores to show for it. The country singer and wrestler ended with 34 and 32, respectively.
Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke finished with 32, which was impressive given it has only been a week since they tested negative for COVID-19. Iman Shumpert may have had the lowest score at 28, but he was saved by the fans.
Dancing with the Stars airs every Monday at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. For more information, check local listings.