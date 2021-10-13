Who was eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars'? Internet believes it wasn't a tie

Dancing with the Stars' two-night Disney special came to a thrilling end when judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough chose between Matt James and Kenya Moore.
The reality TV stars delivered impressive performances on both episodes but probably couldn't connect with fans as much as they'd hoped. As a result, they finished with the lowest votes, which meant the judges had to step in to save the day and one of them.
Who was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars episode 5?
Despite pulling off an elegant Paso Doble, James and dance partner Lindsay Arnold's glorious run on the show ended. Tonioli and Inaba bet on him, but Hough leaned on Moore, meaning Goodman had to be the deciding vote. For him, it was Moore.
Fans can only imagine how crushing the moment must have been for the duo, given they had just received an impressive 31 from the judges moments before their elimination.
Fans have serious doubts about DWTS elimination process
Matt James' exit is turning out to be quite controversial. Dancing with the Stars fans went into overdrive after Goodman saved Moore, and most are questioning the elimination process.
Host Tyra Banks confirmed that Goodman, being the head judge, would take the final call. Confused fans pointed out that James was already ahead of Moore at 2-1, and it should not have been an actual tie when Goodman saved the latter.
Matt James was not the only one to leave Dancing with the Stars. Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess' aggressive Pirates of the Caribbean paso doble could not save them.
Even though the double elimination was shocking, Green and Burgess had it a long time coming. For weeks, the real-life couple drew flak for channeling their romance into each of their performances.
In other news, Melora Hardin has earned a total of 73 in Dancing with the Stars' Disney week, making her a force to reckon with. Olivia Jade and JoJo Siwa are right behind with 70 each.
Amanda Kloots and Suni Lee have an impressive 68, while Jimmie Allen, Melanie C, The Miz, Iman Shumpert, Moore, and Cody Rigsby ended up with 67, 66, 65, 63, 59, and 58, respectively.
Dancing with the Stars airs every Monday at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.