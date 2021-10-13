Who was eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars'? Internet believes it wasn't a tie

Dancing with the Stars' two-night Disney special came to a thrilling end when judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough chose between Matt James and Kenya Moore.

The reality TV stars delivered impressive performances on both episodes but probably couldn't connect with fans as much as they'd hoped. As a result, they finished with the lowest votes, which meant the judges had to step in to save the day and one of them.

Who was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars episode 5?

Despite pulling off an elegant Paso Doble, James and dance partner Lindsay Arnold's glorious run on the show ended. Tonioli and Inaba bet on him, but Hough leaned on Moore, meaning Goodman had to be the deciding vote. For him, it was Moore.

Fans can only imagine how crushing the moment must have been for the duo, given they had just received an impressive 31 from the judges moments before their elimination.

Fans have serious doubts about DWTS elimination process

Matt James' exit is turning out to be quite controversial. Dancing with the Stars fans went into overdrive after Goodman saved Moore, and most are questioning the elimination process.

Host Tyra Banks confirmed that Goodman, being the head judge, would take the final call. Confused fans pointed out that James was already ahead of Moore at 2-1, and it should not have been an actual tie when Goodman saved the latter.

Katie Duncan @kaatieduncaan @BarstoolFran Ya doesn’t make sense. All 4 judges votes should have equal importance and if it’s a 2-2 split find ANY other way to break the tie. They’re acting like those 3 are a jury and have to be unanimous.. and if they’re not he just gets the final say? Idgi :/ #dwts @BarstoolFran Ya doesn’t make sense. All 4 judges votes should have equal importance and if it’s a 2-2 split find ANY other way to break the tie. They’re acting like those 3 are a jury and have to be unanimous.. and if they’re not he just gets the final say? Idgi :/ #dwts https://t.co/6cnzx39mTu

Dani Bee 💙💜💖 @AsTweetedbyDani The amount of times I had to explain how Len wasn’t a tie breaker shows that wording is everything, they need to find a better way to word the judge’s save vote system #DWTS The amount of times I had to explain how Len wasn’t a tie breaker shows that wording is everything, they need to find a better way to word the judge’s save vote system #DWTS

Nae-Nae Perez @FLnaenae It would be a lot smarter and easier if in the event of a tie they saved the person with the highest score. Otherwise I’m not even sure what the point of scoring them is. #dwts It would be a lot smarter and easier if in the event of a tie they saved the person with the highest score. Otherwise I’m not even sure what the point of scoring them is. #dwts

Alyssa @plantlover123 @ChiSportsMC How is 2-1 a tie? Len didn’t break a tie. He just made it a tie then because he is head judge got final decision. 2-1 is a win everywhere except #dwts who makes their own rules about ties @ChiSportsMC How is 2-1 a tie? Len didn’t break a tie. He just made it a tie then because he is head judge got final decision. 2-1 is a win everywhere except #dwts who makes their own rules about ties

Tammerly @TammerlyMac The definition of a “tie” on #dwts was clearly developed by the same people who dreamed up “new math” 1️⃣➕2️⃣🧮= TIE The definition of a “tie” on #dwts was clearly developed by the same people who dreamed up “new math” 1️⃣➕2️⃣🧮= TIE

Yvette @atleve I’m fine with who went home tonight but I seriously need someone to explain to me how a 2-1 decision is a divided vote and then for someone to cast final vote and then he picks the other team, thus creating an actual tie?! #DWTS I’m fine with who went home tonight but I seriously need someone to explain to me how a 2-1 decision is a divided vote and then for someone to cast final vote and then he picks the other team, thus creating an actual tie?! #DWTS https://t.co/mLxYOAmEny

sarah @bsarah72 Can someone explain to me like a kid. One couple had two votes and the other had one, and some how the head judge was asked to cast the "tie breaking" vote.? #dwts Can someone explain to me like a kid. One couple had two votes and the other had one, and some how the head judge was asked to cast the "tie breaking" vote.? #dwts

JennJay @LotsofJ716 What’s the point of having us vote if Len has the final say anyways??? That was not a tie breaker! Len had no respect for Matt since the beginning and tonight it showed. #dwts What’s the point of having us vote if Len has the final say anyways??? That was not a tie breaker! Len had no respect for Matt since the beginning and tonight it showed. #dwts

Lisa Giannotti @LisaGiannotti @DancingABC What the heck just happened? Tyra says Len votes in the event of a tie. How can 3 judges even create a tie? Len’s vote created the tie. Basically he doesn’t vote if all 3 agree. I guess? So confused. #dwts @DancingABC What the heck just happened? Tyra says Len votes in the event of a tie. How can 3 judges even create a tie? Len’s vote created the tie. Basically he doesn’t vote if all 3 agree. I guess? So confused. #dwts

Matt James was not the only one to leave Dancing with the Stars. Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess' aggressive Pirates of the Caribbean paso doble could not save them.

Even though the double elimination was shocking, Green and Burgess had it a long time coming. For weeks, the real-life couple drew flak for channeling their romance into each of their performances.

In other news, Melora Hardin has earned a total of 73 in Dancing with the Stars' Disney week, making her a force to reckon with. Olivia Jade and JoJo Siwa are right behind with 70 each.

Also Read

Amanda Kloots and Suni Lee have an impressive 68, while Jimmie Allen, Melanie C, The Miz, Iman Shumpert, Moore, and Cody Rigsby ended up with 67, 66, 65, 63, 59, and 58, respectively.

Dancing with the Stars airs every Monday at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

Edited by Ravi Iyer