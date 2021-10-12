'DWTS': JoJo Siwa as prince on Disney night takes internet by storm

JoJo Siwa's had a good run on Dancing with the Stars, coming across as both effortless and charming. For four weeks, she's managed to not only floor the judges but fans too, who are especially taken by her performance on Disney night where she took to the dance floor as Prince Charming.
The gender-bending move was appreciated by the judges too. JoJo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson attempted the Viennese waltz, which earned them and the show its first nines. While the judges were impressed by the duo's technique and moves, fans appeared enchanted by JoJo Siwa's look as the prince.
What do fans have to say about JoJo Siwa's DWTS Disney night performance?
Fans appreciated the reality TV star's routine as they leaned heavily towards her choice of character and costume. Most were thrilled to see JoJo Siwa take the path less traveled and ace the performance.
All about the judges comments
Is it even surprising that the judges loved it too? For the first time, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough were on the same page as they all gave JoJo Siwa a solid nine each, pushing their score to 35.
As part of Disney night, the stars and pros were tasked to incorporate the Mickey Dance challenge into their routines, which proved to be tough for most, but JoJo Siwa and Johnson just sailed through.
Elaborating on how well they completed the challenge, Goodman said he appreciated how the two included the steps in their dance. Hough wasn't too far behind with his "beautifully danced" comment. Tonioli called the couple a “dream come true," while Inaba said JoJo Siwa proved she could do anything a man could.
Siwa has been a tough contender but the others are not too far behind. Jimmie Allen's performances in the first few weeks were subject to criticism but not anymore. He's right behind Siwa with a solid 30. Allen and his partner Emma Slater did a paso doble inspired by Mulan. Kenya Moore also pulled a surprise with her Moana contemporary. Everyone seems to be refining their performances, meaning Siwa may have to outdo herself next time.
Dancing with the Stars airs every Monday on ABC at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check the local listings.