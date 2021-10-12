'DWTS': JoJo Siwa as prince on Disney night takes internet by storm

JoJo Siwa's had a good run on Dancing with the Stars, coming across as both effortless and charming. For four weeks, she's managed to not only floor the judges but fans too, who are especially taken by her performance on Disney night where she took to the dance floor as Prince Charming.

The gender-bending move was appreciated by the judges too. JoJo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson attempted the Viennese waltz, which earned them and the show its first nines. While the judges were impressed by the duo's technique and moves, fans appeared enchanted by JoJo Siwa's look as the prince.

What do fans have to say about JoJo Siwa's DWTS Disney night performance?

Fans appreciated the reality TV star's routine as they leaned heavily towards her choice of character and costume. Most were thrilled to see JoJo Siwa take the path less traveled and ace the performance.

Fluffer Nutter @Outrunningstorm can't help but reflect on this #NationalComingOutDay how much seeing JoJo dance that gorgeous romantic waltz with another woman, dressed as a Disney prince, would have meant to my baby queer self back in my younger days. #DWTS can't help but reflect on this #NationalComingOutDay how much seeing JoJo dance that gorgeous romantic waltz with another woman, dressed as a Disney prince, would have meant to my baby queer self back in my younger days. #DWTS https://t.co/gY4gIRLk1x

AL 🦇 @furyofbeaus Prince Jojo was such a sight to see so happy shes been able to explore her more masculine side on #DWTS her and Jenna knocked this dance outta the park!!!! 💙✨ Prince Jojo was such a sight to see so happy shes been able to explore her more masculine side on #DWTS her and Jenna knocked this dance outta the park!!!! 💙✨ https://t.co/XjHS253HaU

The Haunting of Valerie Anne @PunkyStarshine twitter.com/lesbiyinzer/st… Monica Myers @lesbiyinzer #DWTS Imagine being a little queer girl and seeing Jojo Siwa as a Disney prince and realizing that maybe — just maybe — you can be, too. How perfect for #NationalComingOutDay Imagine being a little queer girl and seeing Jojo Siwa as a Disney prince and realizing that maybe — just maybe — you can be, too. How perfect for #NationalComingOutDay. #DWTS I happened to catch this dance and not only did JoJo look so good and dance so well as the Prince, but watching her EXTREME JOY when she got her scores back?? Contagious. Queer joy is so vital and JoJo is doling it out in heaps. #DWTS I happened to catch this dance and not only did JoJo look so good and dance so well as the Prince, but watching her EXTREME JOY when she got her scores back?? Contagious. Queer joy is so vital and JoJo is doling it out in heaps. #DWTS twitter.com/lesbiyinzer/st…

Kaitlyn @kaitlynnbirch crying thinking about all the queer kids who get to see JoJo being a prince tonight on #DWTS and seeing that they can be exactly who they want to be! crying thinking about all the queer kids who get to see JoJo being a prince tonight on #DWTS and seeing that they can be exactly who they want to be!

jae-o-lantern @potaylortotstoo never knew i needed jojo siwa dressed as prince charming from cinderella until now, she looks so pretty!! #DWTS never knew i needed jojo siwa dressed as prince charming from cinderella until now, she looks so pretty!! #DWTS

All about the judges comments

Is it even surprising that the judges loved it too? For the first time, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough were on the same page as they all gave JoJo Siwa a solid nine each, pushing their score to 35.

As part of Disney night, the stars and pros were tasked to incorporate the Mickey Dance challenge into their routines, which proved to be tough for most, but JoJo Siwa and Johnson just sailed through.

Elaborating on how well they completed the challenge, Goodman said he appreciated how the two included the steps in their dance. Hough wasn't too far behind with his "beautifully danced" comment. Tonioli called the couple a “dream come true," while Inaba said JoJo Siwa proved she could do anything a man could.

Siwa has been a tough contender but the others are not too far behind. Jimmie Allen's performances in the first few weeks were subject to criticism but not anymore. He's right behind Siwa with a solid 30. Allen and his partner Emma Slater did a paso doble inspired by Mulan. Kenya Moore also pulled a surprise with her Moana contemporary. Everyone seems to be refining their performances, meaning Siwa may have to outdo herself next time.

Dancing with the Stars airs every Monday on ABC at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check the local listings.

