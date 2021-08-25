Who is Kylie Prew? All about JoJo Siwa's girlfriend as couple share relationship advice 

YouTuber-singer JoJo Siwa recently appeared on Success with Jess, a podcast hosted by Siwa’s mother Jessalynn. The Dance Moms alum was accompanied by her girlfriend Kylie Prew. The couple discussed their relationship and gave a sneak peak into the most important moments of their seven-month relationship.

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew disclosed that they have had arguments like every other couple, but they knew how to deal with the disagreements. While offering advice, Siwa said:

"No matter what, never go to sleep mad. Never go to sleep mad. Always end with an 'I love you.' Always end with an 'I'm frustrated but tomorrow it won't matter.'"

Adding to the advice, Kylie Prew said:

"This is going to sound stupid but don't hold grudges over stupid things because it's dumb and it's going to waste your time… at the end of the day, you both really want it to work you'll make it work. So don't hold grudges, that's stupid."

Who is JoJo Siwa’s girlfriend, Kylie Prew?

The Florida-native is currently in a long-distance relationship with the YouTuber. Kylie Prew is still in high school and will be graduating in 2022. She is 18 years old like her girlfriend.

In February 2021, JoJo Siwa appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke about Prew. Siwa also revealed that she encouraged the Boomerang singer to come out. JoJo Siwa said she had

“the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world.”

The pair made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021, where the two celebrated their one-month anniversary. JoJo Siwa shared a picture of herself and Prew on the platform with the caption:

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend… And Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been! She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!❤️"

Kylie Prew also shares pictures of the two together on her Instagram. Her latest post was captioned “date nights >>>”

Edited by Sabine Algur