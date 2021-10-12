'DWTS': Brian Austin Green's 'Snow White' waltz compared to "toothache"

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess' love story played out perfectly when they first took to the Dancing with the Stars stage. But with time, the judges got over it and now they want the couple to leave their real-life chemistry behind to introduce some "power, action, and sweep" in their dance moves.

Even though it would be unfair to dock them for bringing a natural chemistry and rare flair to their routines, the couple needs to think outside of the box for their next turn. They have a lot to worry about given they finished at the end of the table.

Bruno Tonioli said Brian Austin Green and Burgess' dance was too sweet

This isn't the first time Brian Austin Green and Burgess drew flak for bringing their love story to their routines, and it certainly won't be the last. The couple has, on multiple instances, tried not to get their personal bonding in the way of work but unfortunately, the judges were able to spot when they let their love for each other take over.

Unlike other judges, Tonioli was less critical of their performance. However, he did say that the classic waltz to Someday My Prince Will Come from Snow White was a little too sweet for his liking.

He compared it to a "toothache" but balanced that comment out by saying all their dance needs is more of sweep action and power.

Contrary to popular belief, the romance doesn't help

For a few weeks now, Brian Austin Green and Burgess have been accused of "showmance" by fans. Addressing the claims, the pro took to Instagram to share the couple's side of the story.

She said it was a "struggle" and went on to assure them that dating Brian Austin Green in real life is not an "advantage."

Burgess added:

"IT'S [sic] SUPER HARD! We both wanted to push harder this week because we really want those scores to keep us in the competition, but in the process, we had a few moments of feeling hyper sensitive toward each other and struggled to find a happy positive work flow."

In other news, taking up the top two slots on the leader board are Melora Hardin and JoJo Siwa with 36 and 35, respectively.

Dancing with the Stars airs on ABC every Monday at 8.00pm Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

