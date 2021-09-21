Brian Austin Green draws flak for dancing with girlfriend Sharna Burgess in 'DWTS' premiere

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess took over Dancing with the Stars Season 30 premiere with their impeccable dance moves and vibrant energy. And it wasn't just rigorous rehearsals that did the trick. The dancing duo are in a relationship, which is where the unmistakable chemistry comes from.

While the judges couldn't stop cheering for them, keyboard warriors went into overdrive on social media accusing the show of "cheating."

Why do fans think Brian Austin Green's pairing with Sharna Burgess is unfair?

The consensus is that the pair are in a relationship and that gives them an edge. While the rest of the contestants have to build a rapport from scratch.

sammy ミ☆ @samanthaxrose1 ok but why is it allowed for brian austin green to dance with sharna in all honesty—-that's not fair and shouldn't be allowed at all #DWTS

Aylin @aydiamond7 So Sharna and Brian are a pair? Ppl kept saying they probably are but I don't think that's fair. They're dating so they have natural chemistry. Guess we'll see about his dancing abilities though. #DWTS

#DWTS I thought they said this is random pairings on the show? How did Brian Austin Green get Sharna, lol.

Di✨ @lakeside_23 Brian and Sharna ‘have a leg up’ on the others… No? #DWTS Brian and Sharna ‘have a leg up’ on the others… No? #DWTS

why are you here @negrogyal they are going to shove brian and sharna’s relationship down our throats this season huh 🥴 #DWTS they are going to shove brian and sharna’s relationship down our throats this season huh 🥴 #DWTS

Alanna 🌼 @ShyBlackRose Anyone find it odd that Brian and Sharna are literally dating and are partners this season?? 🤔 #DWTS Anyone find it odd that Brian and Sharna are literally dating and are partners this season?? 🤔 #DWTS

Mikki Renee @mikkirenee83 @ShyBlackRose I just don't understand how it's really fair to the other contestants is all 🤷‍♀️ @ShyBlackRose I just don't understand how it's really fair to the other contestants is all 🤷‍♀️

Diana Rissetto @Dianacdotes I have nothing at all against either one of them, but why do I think Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess dancing together is just really dumb for some reason? (They look great and happy, though!) #DWTS I have nothing at all against either one of them, but why do I think Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess dancing together is just really dumb for some reason? (They look great and happy, though!) #DWTS

janet reno 911! @anabotezatu I hope Brian and Sharna being partners together continues to be cute and doesn't progressively become cringe #DWTS I hope Brian and Sharna being partners together continues to be cute and doesn't progressively become cringe #DWTS

Gretchen H. @gretchi Seriously? Why dance with someone you're in a relationship with? Doesn't seem fair/cheating in a way #DWTS Seriously? Why dance with someone you're in a relationship with? Doesn't seem fair/cheating in a way #DWTS

Brian Austin Green wants to ace DWTS for Burgess

"I'm doing Dancing with the Stars because of my girlfriend Sharna," the 90210 actor told the cameras, while Burgess said she was excited to work on something that is so close to her heart and that which she loves deeply.

The couple picked Foxtrot for their debut dance on DWTS and earned a score of 24. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba thought Brian was looking more at Burgess than the audience, a flaw that needs to be worked on. While Derek Hough said the pair did a "great job," Len Goodman thought the footwork was sloppy.

DWTS season 30 premiere recap

It was as expected - a lot dancing, some drama, and good fun. The two-hour episode saw A-listers dance like there's no tomorrow. JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson took the top spot on the score list with 29, followed by Amanda Kloots and Suni Lee with 28 each.

Melanie C grooved to Wannabe and scored 27, while Christine Chiu, Kenya Moore and Melora Hardin went home with 26 points each. Olivia Jade, despite the praise, landed 25 points. The rest of the men scored poorly, but it was only week one so they can be given the benefit of the doubt.

Matt James, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, and Cody Rigsby earned 24 points each, followed by Jimmie Allen and Iman Shumpert, who scored 22 and 21, respectively. Cobra Kai star Martin Kove was the lowest scorer of the night with only 13 points.

DWTS Season 30 airs on ABC every Monday at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

