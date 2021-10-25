When will 'Dancing with the Stars' episode 7 air? Complete performance list and more about Horror Night Special

Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) Season 30 is all set to celebrate Halloween with the remaining celebrity contestants and their professional dancers/partners. Themed Horror Night, the seventh episode is going to be filled with spooky performances and scary appearances.

The official description of Dancing with the Stars episode 7 reads:

“Viewers are in for a real treat as the remaining couples Monster Mash their way back to the ballroom for a fang-tastic night as they compete another week for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.”

The upcoming episode promises to entertain fans with contestants’ performances along with judge Derek Hough’s. Last month, he won an Emmy for his choreography on the show, and on Horror Night, his dance will be this season’s first judge’s performance.

'Dancing with the Stars' episode 7 release date

The Horror Night episode of Dancing with the Stars Season 30 is all set to air on ABC on Monday, October 25, from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm (ET). Viewers can also opt for streaming services and can even watch DWTS new episodes on the network’s website.

The latest episodes of Dancing with the Stars will be available on Hulu the next day.

Performance list of Horror Night special episode

From Paso Doble and Argentine Tango to Jazz and Jive, the Dancing with the Stars celebrities and professional dancers will perform dance styles and songs inspired by the Halloween theme.

Here’s the performance list:

1) Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater: Contemporary to “Say Something” by Daniel Jang (inspired by “A Quiet Place”)

2) Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy: Paso Doble to “Beggin’” by Måneskin (inspired by “The Purge”)

3) Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke: Cha Cha to “There Will Be Blood” by Kim Petras (inspired by “American Psycho”)

4) JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson: “Anything Goes” by District 78 ft. Patrice Covington (inspired by “IT”)

5) Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber: Tango to “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran (inspired by “The Vampire Diaries”)

6) The Miz and pro Witney Carson: Paso Doble to “Wicked Games” by RAIGN (inspired by “Hellraiser”)

7) Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten: Argentine Tango to “Paint It, Black” by Ciara (inspired by “SAW”)

8) Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach: Contemporary to “I Got 5 On It (Tethered Mix from US)” by Luniz ft. Michael Marshall (inspired by “US”)

9) Kenya Moore and pro Brandon Armstrong: Argentine Tango to “Take My Breath” by The Weeknd (inspired by “Arachnophobia”)

10) Melora Hardin and pro Artem Chigvintsev: Jive to “Hound Dog” by Elvis Presley (inspired by “Cujo”)

All about Dancing with the Stars episode 7

In the previous episode, the Dancing with the Stars judges received a lot of flak for saving Olivia Jade over Melanie C, who later got eliminated from the show. So, now a total of 10 celebrity contestants are left to compete, and one of them will leave the reality series on episode 7.

While the participants will showcase their Halloween avatars on Monday on Dancing with the Stars, popstar Siwa donned her look beforehand and posted it on social media.

She is dressed up as her dancing partner Johnson. Her post read:

“It’s almost Halloween…. So today I decided to dress up as @jennajohnson 🤩 made sure I hit every detail from HEAD to TOE!!! Literally colored my hair and painted my toes🤣 definitely was worth it!!! We are PREPARED and EXCITED for this Monday on @dancingabc”

Besides their performance, viewers will get to witness supermodel and host Tyra Backs making an entry to Lil Nas X’s MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) on the stage. The Dancing with the Stars judges’ panel will include ballroom experts Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba.

Dancing with the Stars’ upcoming episode will be open to voting. Viewers can vote during the two-hour live broadcast in the ET/CT time zones via abc.com and SMS. Later, their votes will be combined with the judges’ scores, which will decide who will be on the elimination stand.

Edited by Shaheen Banu