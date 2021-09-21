Why did Olivia Jade's debut 'DWTS' performance leave Twitter fuming? 

Ever since the Dancing with the Stars season 30 celebrity list was announced, fans have been miffed that the showrunners chose influencer Olivia Jade, who shot to fame after her parents were embroiled in an admissions scam.
Olivia Jade has been paired with one of the best professional dancers from the show - Valentin "Val" Chmerkovskiy. Her debut performance was well received by the judges, who collectively gave her a 25. While Olivia Jade went home a happy girl, Twitter was left fuming.
What did Olivia Jade do to miff 'DWTS' fans?
DWTS fans were miffed that Olivia scored higher than Iman Shumpert and that she was paired with one of the best pro dancers on the show.
What did the judges say about Jade's debut performance?
Carrie Ann Inaba thought Jade had "great legs," which helped the star move and salsa like there was no tomorrow. Meanwhile, Len Goodman wanted some "spice" in her dance moves but admitted that she had "great lines and legs."
Derek Houghman was confident that Jade had the makings of a dancer and that she would do better in the coming weeks. However, to achieve greatness she'd have to work on her shoulders as that would add confidence to her performances.
Bruno Tonioli agreed with Goodman, saying Jade's performance needed more spice. However, he believed she had what it takes to be a dancer.
Interestingly, Jade's presence on DWTS isn't the only reason why the show has been drawing flak. After host Tyra Banks' epic finale error from the previous season, fans appeared a tad keen to let the show go.
Also competing on the show are The Office actress Melora Hardin, Spice Girls singer Melanie C, Cobra Kai actor Martin Kove, peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, Olympian Suni Lee, country singer Jimmie Allen, Amanda Kloots, The Miz, JoJo Siwa, reality TV star known for Real Housewives of Atlanta Kenya Moore, Brian Austin Green, The Bachelor lead Matt James, and Bling Empire star Christine Chiu.