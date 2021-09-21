Why did Olivia Jade's debut 'DWTS' performance leave Twitter fuming? 

Ever since the Dancing with the Stars season 30 celebrity list was announced, fans have been miffed that the showrunners chose influencer Olivia Jade, who shot to fame after her parents were embroiled in an admissions scam.

Olivia Jade has been paired with one of the best professional dancers from the show - Valentin "Val" Chmerkovskiy. Her debut performance was well received by the judges, who collectively gave her a 25. While Olivia Jade went home a happy girl, Twitter was left fuming.

What did Olivia Jade do to miff 'DWTS' fans?

DWTS fans were miffed that Olivia scored higher than Iman Shumpert and that she was paired with one of the best pro dancers on the show.

👄Soulchica @chickwithasoul They cheated iman shumpert on #DancingWiththeStars already but gave Olivia Jade a higher score and she was all over the place, her partner was dragging her to move and she stiff af 😤I’m done watching already. Good luck black people. #DWTS They cheated iman shumpert on #DancingWiththeStars already but gave Olivia Jade a higher score and she was all over the place, her partner was dragging her to move and she stiff af 😤I’m done watching already. Good luck black people. #DWTS https://t.co/sMMptIpn0b

Rachel. @_loveRachel_ Olivia was stiff as a board barely finding the rhythm & somehow she scored higher than Iman?! #DWTS Olivia was stiff as a board barely finding the rhythm & somehow she scored higher than Iman?! #DWTS https://t.co/tKtaFkPvoy

Petty Pablo @electricsoul123

#DWTS Still trying to figure out how Olivia scored higher than Iman. Something not adding up. A few of these judges are trash. Still trying to figure out how Olivia scored higher than Iman. Something not adding up. A few of these judges are trash.

#DWTS https://t.co/oQGZLYFHuv

Bronze Diva @diva_bronze #DWTS Olivia was all over the place. Even I could see that, but she was rated higher and praised more than Iman by the old dude. #wewatching #DWTS Olivia was all over the place. Even I could see that, but she was rated higher and praised more than Iman by the old dude. #wewatching

lawd have mercy @heydarinkela Soooo Olivia Jade needs work on her turns, arms, footwork, stunts but somehow still got better scores than Iman? #DWTS Soooo Olivia Jade needs work on her turns, arms, footwork, stunts but somehow still got better scores than Iman? #DWTS 🌚

black & mild @the_maurica The difference between the comments and reaction from Olivia Jade vs Iman Shumpert was really obvious. Tuck in that bias, y’all. #DWTS The difference between the comments and reaction from Olivia Jade vs Iman Shumpert was really obvious. Tuck in that bias, y’all. #DWTS

ButterflyBlackout @4eVrEmMy #DWTS @DancingABC Soo Iman wasn't clear but Olivia Jade was. Okay Len. You definitely need to go! #cancelLen Soo Iman wasn't clear but Olivia Jade was. Okay Len. You definitely need to go! #cancelLen #DWTS @DancingABC

Lisa @lisamarieLML Lmao Olivia Jade, who cheated to get into college along with her criminal parents gets paired with Val? Disgusting #DWTS ...such trash. Lmao Olivia Jade, who cheated to get into college along with her criminal parents gets paired with Val? Disgusting #DWTS ...such trash.

SamPifer @SamPifer2 Do we know if Olivia Jade’s mom paid for her to get paired with Val? #DWTS Do we know if Olivia Jade’s mom paid for her to get paired with Val? #DWTS

Ts @ThomasSheehan2 @DancingABC @oliviajadee @tyrabanks how can you support this blatant showcase of white privilege ? @DancingABC @oliviajadee @tyrabanks how can you support this blatant showcase of white privilege ?

What did the judges say about Jade's debut performance?

Carrie Ann Inaba thought Jade had "great legs," which helped the star move and salsa like there was no tomorrow. Meanwhile, Len Goodman wanted some "spice" in her dance moves but admitted that she had "great lines and legs."

Derek Houghman was confident that Jade had the makings of a dancer and that she would do better in the coming weeks. However, to achieve greatness she'd have to work on her shoulders as that would add confidence to her performances.

Bruno Tonioli agreed with Goodman, saying Jade's performance needed more spice. However, he believed she had what it takes to be a dancer.

Also Read

Interestingly, Jade's presence on DWTS isn't the only reason why the show has been drawing flak. After host Tyra Banks' epic finale error from the previous season, fans appeared a tad keen to let the show go.

Also competing on the show are The Office actress Melora Hardin, Spice Girls singer Melanie C, Cobra Kai actor Martin Kove, peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, Olympian Suni Lee, country singer Jimmie Allen, Amanda Kloots, The Miz, JoJo Siwa, reality TV star known for Real Housewives of Atlanta Kenya Moore, Brian Austin Green, The Bachelor lead Matt James, and Bling Empire star Christine Chiu.

Edited by Siddharth Satish